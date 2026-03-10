Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
7 Workers Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Wall Collapses In Gurugram

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 08:15 AM (IST)

Seven workers were killed after a wall of an under-construction structure collapsed in Haryana’s Gurugram district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at Signature Global Society in the Sidhrawali area of Gurugram.

The wall collapsed at around 8 pm, trapping around 12 to 15 labourers under the rubble. They were rescued and taken to a hospital in Bhiwadi, where seven of them were declared dead, news agency PTI reported.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, police said that the incident occurred due to a soil cave-in in the basement of an upcoming residential project, where a sewage treatment plant was being built.

Deepak Kumar Jewaria, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said that rescue workers, firefighters, and state disaster response force personnel were quickly pressed into action at the spot after the incident to remove debris and pull out trapped workers.

Six of the victims have been identified as Satish, Bhagirath, Milan, Shiv Shankar, Mangal and Parmeshwar. Officials said the condition of four others, identified as Chotelal, Deendayal, Shivkant and Indrajeet, remain critical.

Police rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the incident. Further details are awaited.

CM Saini Announces Compensation In Separate Factory Fire Incident

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in a fire at a factory in Safidon in Jind district.

The chief minister also approved Rs 2 lakh as compensation for those injured in the incident.

According to the Haryana detailed project report, Saini expressed deep condolences over the tragic accident at the Safidon factory, prayed for the departed souls and conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Earlier, four women died after a fire broke out at a paint factory in Haryana’s Jind district. Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said a case has been registered against the factory owner, while the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
