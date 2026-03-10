Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPuppy Beaten To Death For Straying Into Graveyard In UP's Shahjahanpur; 5 Booked

Puppy Beaten To Death For Straying Into Graveyard In UP's Shahjahanpur; 5 Booked

The pet, belonging to Karan of Lal Teli Bajariya under Sadar Bazaar police station, had entered the graveyard, and five people present there started beating it.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Police have booked five people in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district after a pet puppy was beaten to death for straying into a graveyard, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the pet, belonging to Karan of Lal Teli Bajariya under Sadar Bazaar police station, had entered the graveyard, and five people present there started beating it.

As the puppy started screaming due to the beating, Karan went to a neighbour's roof and captured a video of the incident.

Dwivedi said that the puppy had hidden itself under a cot, but the five people pulled the canine out and resumed the beating, causing it to die on the spot. The accused then stuffed the carcass in a sack and took it away, the police officer said.

He added that though the incident occurred on March 7, a police complaint was filed on Monday by an official of the Jeev Sahayog Foundation, following which a case was registered late on Monday night.

Police have registered a case against five unidentified persons under sections 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. An investigation into the incident has been initiated. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Market Bounce: Sensex jumps 800 points in pre-open as oil prices ease amid Middle East war fears

Published at : 10 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Shahjahanpur UTTAR PRADESH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Puppy Beaten To Death For Straying Into Graveyard In UP's Shahjahanpur; 5 Booked
Puppy Beaten To Death For Straying Into Graveyard In UP's Shahjahanpur; 5 Booked
Cities
Pune Gas Crematoriums Temporarily Closed Due To LPG Supply Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict
Pune Gas Crematoriums Temporarily Closed Due To LPG Supply Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict
Cities
7 Workers Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Wall Collapses In Gurugram
7 Workers Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Wall Collapses In Gurugram
Cities
Deep Dive | Bengaluru, Mumbai Restaurants Face LPG Crisis As Govt Prioritises Household Gas
Deep Dive | Bengaluru, Mumbai Restaurants Face LPG Crisis As Govt Prioritises Household Gas
Advertisement

Videos

Market Bounce: Sensex jumps 800 points in pre-open as oil prices ease amid Middle East war fears
War Day 11: Iran-Israel-US conflict intensifies as Trump vows quick end, Tehran refuses to back down
War Watch: Trump predicts quick Iran war end, warns over Strait of Hormuz oil blockade threat
Global Alert: Trump warns Iran over oil supply disruption amid intensifying Middle East conflict
Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget