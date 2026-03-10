Puppy Beaten To Death For Straying Into Graveyard In UP's Shahjahanpur; 5 Booked

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Police have booked five people in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district after a pet puppy was beaten to death for straying into a graveyard, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the pet, belonging to Karan of Lal Teli Bajariya under Sadar Bazaar police station, had entered the graveyard, and five people present there started beating it.

As the puppy started screaming due to the beating, Karan went to a neighbour's roof and captured a video of the incident.

Dwivedi said that the puppy had hidden itself under a cot, but the five people pulled the canine out and resumed the beating, causing it to die on the spot. The accused then stuffed the carcass in a sack and took it away, the police officer said.

He added that though the incident occurred on March 7, a police complaint was filed on Monday by an official of the Jeev Sahayog Foundation, following which a case was registered late on Monday night.

Police have registered a case against five unidentified persons under sections 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

