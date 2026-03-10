Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPune Gas Crematoriums Temporarily Closed Due To LPG Supply Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict

Pune Gas Crematoriums Temporarily Closed Due To LPG Supply Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict

Gas crematoriums in Pune's Vaikunth Crematorium have been closed temporarily due to disruption of LPG amid West Asia crisis. Electric ones remain operational.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Pune Municipal Corporation has temporarily shut down gas-based crematoriums here following a ban on the use of LPG components like 'propane' and 'butane'. LPG is a mixture of propane and butane. The attacks by the US-Israel against Iran have disrupted the export of oil and natural gas from West Asia.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order on March 5, directing that 'propane' and 'butane' available across the country be given priority for domestic LPG supply.

A local official said that considering the shortage of gas, the Municipal Corporation has decided to keep its gas-based crematoriums closed from March 5 until further notice. He added that electric-based crematoriums equipped with air pollution control systems and wood-based crematoriums will remain operational.

The civic body stated that three gas-based crematoriums at the Vaikunth Crematorium here will be temporarily closed, while the existing five electric-based crematoriums will remain operational.

On the issue of LPG, Indian National Congress MP Mallu Ravi said that the shortage of cylinders is just the beginning of the impact of the ongoing war between the US-Israel and Iran. The government should have taken precautionary measures or made alternative arrangements in advance. What is the government's action plan? Yesterday, the Foreign Minister made a statement regarding the war, but there was no discussion on this issue. The proceedings of the Parliament are stalled, and the government is not allowing the opposition to raise issues related to the public.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said that the three-member committee formed by the government to investigate supply-related issues will not be able to stop this problem. This crisis will increase day by day, and the shortage of LPG cylinders will affect the country's economy. Inflation will rise sharply, and the government will appear helpless. He said that the government is completely incapable of dealing with this situation.

War Watch: Trump predicts quick Iran war end, warns over Strait of Hormuz oil blockade threat

Published at : 10 Mar 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
