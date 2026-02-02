Trevor Noah joked that artists want the Song of the Year award as much as Trump wants Greenland, adding that since Epstein is gone, Trump needs a new island to visit Bill Clinton.
‘Get Your Facts Straight’: Trump Threatens Lawsuit After Trevor Noah’s Epstein Joke At Grammys 2026
Donald Trump lashes out at Grammys 2026 host Trevor Noah after a joke referencing Epstein files, calling the show “unwatchable” and warning of legal action.
The 68th Grammy Awards may have celebrated music’s biggest names, but one sharply delivered joke ended up stealing headlines long after the trophies were handed out. Host Trevor Noah, appearing as Grammys emcee for the final time, landed a punchline referencing Donald Trump and the Epstein files and the response from the US President was swift, furious, and public.
What began as late-night humor quickly escalated into a political clash, with Trump threatening legal action and branding the awards show “virtually unwatchable.”
The Joke That Triggered Trump’s Reaction
Trevor Noah takes another jab at Donald Trump #Grammys: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton” pic.twitter.com/quUWEpX4NL— Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026
The moment unfolded shortly after Billie Eilish won Song of the Year. As the audience applauded, Noah leaned into satire with a line that instantly drew gasps and laughter.
“There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.”
Noah, who had already announced it was his final year hosting the Grammys, added:
“I told you, it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?”
Trump Fires Back On Truth Social
⚡️US President Donald Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah [host] for the Epstein joke during Grammy Awards. pic.twitter.com/nLjzwVfIpU— Evaluator. (@_AfricanSoil) February 2, 2026
Trump wasted no time responding. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the President unleashed a blistering post attacking both the Grammys and its host.
“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”
He went on to directly challenge Noah’s remark linking him to Epstein.
“WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”
‘Total Loser’: Trump Threatens Legal Action
Trump’s response escalated further as he accused Noah of spreading falsehoods and hinted at legal consequences.
“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty dollars.”
He closed with a pointed warning:
“Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”
Nicki Minaj Enters The Controversy On Social Media
Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026
Allegedly pic.twitter.com/Um9kIp2Nso
As the fallout from Trevor Noah’s monologue continued, Nicki Minaj also weighed in, taking to X with a string of pointed posts aimed at Noah and others connected to the broadcast. In one of her messages, the rapper wrote, “Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend,” a remark that referenced both Noah and music executive Jay-Z.
Minaj also appeared to comment on Chrissy Teigen’s reaction during the ceremony, posting, “Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik. Allegedly.” Throughout the evening, she followed up with additional posts that carried political undertones and took aim at her critics.
A Grammys Night That Turned Political
While the ceremony featured major wins, record-breaking moments, and high-profile performances, the exchange between Trump and Noah quickly became one of the most discussed talking points online. The host’s Greenland-Epstein quip, delivered as comedy, collided head-on with Trump’s long-standing sensitivity around the Epstein files.
As reactions poured in across social media, opinions split sharply, some applauding Noah’s fearless satire, others siding with Trump’s outrage.
One thing, however, became clear: the 2026 Grammys proved that even a music awards show can ignite a full-blown political controversy.
Frequently Asked Questions
What joke caused Donald Trump to react furiously at the 68th Grammy Awards?
How did Donald Trump respond to Trevor Noah's joke?
Trump took to Truth Social to call the Grammys 'virtually unwatchable' and Noah a 'total loser.' He denied ever being on Epstein's Island and threatened to sue Noah.
Did Trevor Noah face any consequences for his joke?
The article states Trump threatened legal action and vowed to sue Noah for 'plenty dollars.' It also mentions Trump warned CBS about the consequences.
What was Trevor Noah's role at the 68th Grammy Awards?
Trevor Noah was the host of the 68th Grammy Awards. This was his final year as the emcee for the ceremony.