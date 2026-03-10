ABVP Stages Protest At JNU Over Uttam Nagar Murder, Demands Swift Action

The murder of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations has triggered outrage, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staging a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday.

Members of the ABVP’s JNU unit gathered near the Sabarmati Dhaba on campus and demanded strict and immediate action against those responsible for the killing.

During the demonstration, ABVP activists raised slogans and called on the authorities to ensure a fair and speedy investigation into the incident.

The organisation said the killing was not just the loss of one life but a serious blow to social harmony, law and order, and humanity. It also expressed concern that the incident had brought religious tensions and social hostility to the forefront.

ABVP Leaders Criticise Silence Of Left Groups

ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal said that all sections of society should respond sensitively to such a heinous act.

He criticised left-wing organisations for not issuing a clear reaction so far, saying silence over the murder of an innocent youth reflected insensitivity.

ABVP JNU minister Praveen Piyush described the killing as “highly condemnable” and demanded strict punishment for those involved.

He said maintaining peace and security in society required zero tolerance for such crimes and added that justice for the victim’s family should not become a matter of ideology or political gain.

Arrests Made In The Case

The incident occurred on March 4 in JJ Colony in Uttam Nagar following a dispute that reportedly began over water balloons during Holi celebrations.

Police have arrested several accused so far, including women and minors. Authorities have also invoked provisions of the SC/ST Act in the case.

Tension continues in the area, while Hindu organisations have intensified their demand for justice.