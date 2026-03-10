Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesABVP Stages Protest At JNU Over Uttam Nagar Murder, Demands Swift Action

ABVP Stages Protest At JNU Over Uttam Nagar Murder, Demands Swift Action

ABVP JNU protests Delhi murder of Tarun Kumar in Uttam Nagar. They burned effigies, demanding strict action against the culprits.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 12:10 PM (IST)

The murder of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations has triggered outrage, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staging a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday.

Members of the ABVP’s JNU unit gathered near the Sabarmati Dhaba on campus and demanded strict and immediate action against those responsible for the killing.

During the demonstration, ABVP activists raised slogans and called on the authorities to ensure a fair and speedy investigation into the incident.

The organisation said the killing was not just the loss of one life but a serious blow to social harmony, law and order, and humanity. It also expressed concern that the incident had brought religious tensions and social hostility to the forefront.

ABVP Leaders Criticise Silence Of Left Groups

ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal said that all sections of society should respond sensitively to such a heinous act.

He criticised left-wing organisations for not issuing a clear reaction so far, saying silence over the murder of an innocent youth reflected insensitivity.

ABVP JNU minister Praveen Piyush described the killing as “highly condemnable” and demanded strict punishment for those involved.

He said maintaining peace and security in society required zero tolerance for such crimes and added that justice for the victim’s family should not become a matter of ideology or political gain.

Arrests Made In The Case

The incident occurred on March 4 in JJ Colony in Uttam Nagar following a dispute that reportedly began over water balloons during Holi celebrations.

Police have arrested several accused so far, including women and minors. Authorities have also invoked provisions of the SC/ST Act in the case.

Tension continues in the area, while Hindu organisations have intensified their demand for justice.

Related Video

Gulf War Flash: Iran strikes regional oil hubs after US-Israel raids spark wider conflict

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
JNU ABVP DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
ABVP Stages Protest At JNU Over Uttam Nagar Murder, Demands Swift Action
ABVP Stages Protest At JNU Over Uttam Nagar Murder, Demands Swift Action
Cities
Puppy Beaten To Death For Straying Into Graveyard In UP's Shahjahanpur; 5 Booked
Puppy Beaten To Death For Straying Into Graveyard In UP's Shahjahanpur; 5 Booked
Cities
Pune Gas Crematoriums Temporarily Closed Due To LPG Supply Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict
Pune Gas Crematoriums Temporarily Closed Due To LPG Supply Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict
Cities
7 Workers Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Wall Collapses In Gurugram
7 Workers Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Wall Collapses In Gurugram
Advertisement

Videos

Gulf War Flash: Iran strikes regional oil hubs after US-Israel raids spark wider conflict
Conflict Tracker: Iran expands strikes across Gulf as Karaj airstrikes and Baghdad drone scare
Battlefront Brief: Iran launches 33rd missile wave at Israel as Hormuz oil standoff shakes markets
War Day 11: Iran fires Kheibar missiles at Israel as Trump claims Tehran forces weakened badly
Market Bounce: Sensex jumps 800 points in pre-open as oil prices ease amid Middle East war fears
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget