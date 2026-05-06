CM Yogi Adityanath Focuses On Medical Aid, Public Complaints In Gorakhpur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister addressed public concerns during Janata Darshan.

He focused on healthcare access and financial assistance needs.

Officials directed to resolve complaints promptly and impartially.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his outreach to the public during his visit to Gorakhpur, holding a Janata Darshan for the second straight day on Wednesday morning. The interaction took place at the Gorakhnath Temple, where people gathered with a range of concerns.

From healthcare needs to administrative complaints, the Chief Minister personally listened to citizens, reviewed their applications, and assured them that their issues would be addressed without delay.

How Is Government Supporting Medical Treatment For The Needy?

A key focus during the Janata Darshan was healthcare assistance. Many attendees sought financial help for serious illnesses. The Chief Minister asked them about their registration under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and stressed its importance in ensuring access to treatment.

He instructed officials to make sure that all eligible individuals receive Ayushman cards so that financial barriers do not delay medical care. He also reassured people that treatment would not stop due to a lack of funds. In cases where immediate help is required, financial support would be provided from the discretionary fund once hospital estimates are submitted.

What Directions Were Given To Officials During Janata Darshan?

During the session held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, the Chief Minister met around 200 people. He directed administrative and police officials to act promptly on all complaints. Emphasising accountability, he said that every issue must be resolved in a timely, impartial, and satisfactory manner, with no room for negligence.

The event also had lighter moments. Several women attended with their children, and the Chief Minister interacted warmly with them. He blessed the children, handed out chocolates, and encouraged them to attend school regularly.

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