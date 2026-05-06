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HomeCitiesCM Yogi Adityanath Focuses On Medical Aid, Public Complaints In Gorakhpur

CM Yogi Adityanath Focuses On Medical Aid, Public Complaints In Gorakhpur

CM Yogi Adityanath met around 200 people during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur and directed officials to ensure Ayushman cards for every eligible person needing medical support.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 May 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chief Minister addressed public concerns during Janata Darshan.
  • He focused on healthcare access and financial assistance needs.
  • Officials directed to resolve complaints promptly and impartially.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his outreach to the public during his visit to Gorakhpur, holding a Janata Darshan for the second straight day on Wednesday morning. The interaction took place at the Gorakhnath Temple, where people gathered with a range of concerns. 

From healthcare needs to administrative complaints, the Chief Minister personally listened to citizens, reviewed their applications, and assured them that their issues would be addressed without delay.

How Is Government Supporting Medical Treatment For The Needy?

A key focus during the Janata Darshan was healthcare assistance. Many attendees sought financial help for serious illnesses. The Chief Minister asked them about their registration under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and stressed its importance in ensuring access to treatment.

He instructed officials to make sure that all eligible individuals receive Ayushman cards so that financial barriers do not delay medical care. He also reassured people that treatment would not stop due to a lack of funds. In cases where immediate help is required, financial support would be provided from the discretionary fund once hospital estimates are submitted.

What Directions Were Given To Officials During Janata Darshan?

During the session held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, the Chief Minister met around 200 people. He directed administrative and police officials to act promptly on all complaints. Emphasising accountability, he said that every issue must be resolved in a timely, impartial, and satisfactory manner, with no room for negligence.

The event also had lighter moments. Several women attended with their children, and the Chief Minister interacted warmly with them. He blessed the children, handed out chocolates, and encouraged them to attend school regularly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Janata Darshan?

A Janata Darshan is an event where the Chief Minister directly listens to public grievances and concerns. It's an opportunity for citizens to present their issues and receive assurances for prompt action.

How is the government supporting medical treatment for the needy?

The government is supporting medical treatment through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. They are ensuring eligible individuals receive Ayushman cards and providing financial aid from discretionary funds for urgent cases.

What instructions were given to officials during the Janata Darshan?

Officials were directed to act promptly and impartially on all complaints. The Chief Minister emphasized accountability and timely resolution of every issue without negligence.

What types of issues were raised during the Janata Darshan?

Citizens raised a range of concerns, including healthcare needs and administrative complaints. Many sought financial help for serious illnesses.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
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