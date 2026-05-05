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HomeCitiesGorakhpur Gets Rs 612 Cr Boost As UP Govt Launches 71 Projects

Gorakhpur Gets Rs 612 Cr Boost As UP Govt Launches 71 Projects

Yogi Adityanath hailed Bengal poll results as a lesson for parties, stressing responsive governance. He inaugurated projects worth Rs 612 crore in Gorakhpur.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 05 May 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
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  • He inaugurated convention centre and 71 development projects.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated a newly built convention centre and launched 71 development projects worth Rs 612.32 crore. He emphasised that effective governance leads to visible outcomes, and cited infrastructure and welfare initiatives in Uttar Pradesh as examples of this approach.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, where he pointed to improvements in connectivity and infrastructure in and around Gorakhpur, including road expansion projects and reduced travel times to cities such as Lucknow and Varanasi. He also noted the revival of the Gorakhpur fertiliser plant and ongoing work to strengthen transport links across the region.

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He said that since 2017, efforts have been made to improve infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and investment opportunities in the state, with a focus on employment generation and public services. Projects such as AIIMS, BRD Medical College upgrades, and the Ayush University were cited as part of these efforts.

Adityanath added that initiatives like the Kalyan Mandapam are aimed at supporting community events, particularly for lower- and middle-income groups. He also outlined plans for an integrated divisional office and housing projects, which are expected to streamline administrative services and expand residential options.

The event was attended by several public representatives, including Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan, along with state legislators and local officials.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of Yogi Adityanath's event in Gorakhpur?

He inaugurated a new convention centre and launched 71 development projects worth over Rs 612 crore. The event highlighted the visible outcomes of effective governance.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Government Bengal Poll Results UP Yogi Government YOGI ADITYANATH Yogi Inaugurated Projects In Gorakhpur
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