Gorakhpur Gets Rs 612 Cr Boost As UP Govt Launches 71 Projects

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He inaugurated convention centre and 71 development projects.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated a newly built convention centre and launched 71 development projects worth Rs 612.32 crore. He emphasised that effective governance leads to visible outcomes, and cited infrastructure and welfare initiatives in Uttar Pradesh as examples of this approach.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, where he pointed to improvements in connectivity and infrastructure in and around Gorakhpur, including road expansion projects and reduced travel times to cities such as Lucknow and Varanasi. He also noted the revival of the Gorakhpur fertiliser plant and ongoing work to strengthen transport links across the region.

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He said that since 2017, efforts have been made to improve infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and investment opportunities in the state, with a focus on employment generation and public services. Projects such as AIIMS, BRD Medical College upgrades, and the Ayush University were cited as part of these efforts.

Adityanath added that initiatives like the Kalyan Mandapam are aimed at supporting community events, particularly for lower- and middle-income groups. He also outlined plans for an integrated divisional office and housing projects, which are expected to streamline administrative services and expand residential options.

The event was attended by several public representatives, including Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan, along with state legislators and local officials.