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English NewsCitiesCISF Jawan Accused Of Secretly Filming Female Passenger In Delhi Metro, Suspended

CISF Jawan Accused Of Secretly Filming Female Passenger In Delhi Metro, Suspended

CISF suspends personnel after alleged misconduct with a female passenger on Delhi Metro, with an inquiry ordered into the incident.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
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  • CISF immediately suspended personnel, ordered detailed inquiry.

A ruckus broke out inside a Delhi Metro train on Sunday evening after a CISF personnel was accused of secretly photographing a woman passenger. The incident took place around 9 pm after passengers confronted the jawan and demanded to check his phone. The situation escalated when the security personnel pulled out his service pistol and pointed it towards passengers.

Passenger Confrontation

According to eyewitness accounts, the dispute began after a woman passenger was allegedly photographed secretly by the CISF jawan. Some passengers objected to the act and asked him to hand over his phone.

The confrontation intensified inside the Metro coach, with passengers surrounding the personnel. Witnesses then alleged that he took out his service pistol and pointed it towards people in the vicinity.

It was further claimed that the jawan continued to hold the weapon after getting off the train and remained on the platform with the pistol pointed at passengers.

Also Read: Passenger's Gun Goes Off At Varanasi Airport During Weapons Check; Two Injured

CISF Suspends Personnel

The CISF has taken action against the personnel following the alleged misconduct. In a statement posted by CISF Delhi Metro, the force said it had taken the matter “with utmost seriousness” at the highest levels.

The concerned personnel has been suspended with immediate effect, while a detailed inquiry has been ordered. The CISF said further appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Videos Go Viral

Several videos showing the incident have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, a security personnel can be seen holding what appears to be a firearm, while passengers are visible around him.

Also Read: JNU VC Rejects Recruitment Irregularity Claims; Students, Teachers Seek Her Removal

Published at : 16 Aug 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro CISF Jawan DELHI
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