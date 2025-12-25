Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kolkata and its surrounding areas are fully decked out for Christmas Eve, with large crowds thronging Park Street and neighbouring stretches, including Allen Park.

Restaurants across the area are set to remain open until late tonight and tomorrow, as festive celebrations continue in full swing with food and drink drawing revellers onto the streets.

Metro Plans Additional Services

With a large turnout expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Kolkata Metro has arranged additional services to manage the anticipated crowd, particularly around Park Street.

Metro authorities said extra services have been scheduled for tomorrow to avoid overcrowding, especially in the central business district.

Entry, Exit Curbs At Key stations

To regulate passenger movement, specific gates will be designated for entry and exit at Park Street station. Metro sources said entry and exit will not be permitted through all gates at Park Street and Maidan stations.

A special Railway Protection Force (RPF) team will be deployed at Park Street station to assist with crowd control and security.

Revised Last Metro Timings Announced

Metro timings have also been slightly adjusted. The last metro from Dakshineswar will depart at 10.23 pm tomorrow, while the last service from Briji will leave at 10.30 pm.

On the Green Line, the last metro from both directions will operate at 9.55 pm.

Metro authorities said the measures are aimed at ensuring smooth crowd management while benefiting commuters during the festive period.

City Lights Up On Christmas Eve

Kolkata has also transformed into a city of lights, with almost every church adorned with illuminated decorations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Barabazar shortly before 9 pm on Christmas Eve, where she attended a special prayer meeting. The Chief Minister makes it a point to visit the cathedral every year on the night before Christmas.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma accompanied her during the visit, while Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was also present.

Christmas Eve worship at Belur Math

As in previous years, special worship of Jesus Christ was organised at Belur Math on Christmas Eve.

Just as Durga Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja are celebrated with grandeur at Belur Math, a special Christmas Eve worship is held annually on December 24. This year, too, the rituals were conducted according to tradition.

While the main temple premises were not specially decorated, the temporary structures outside the temple were illuminated and adorned. The celebration continues to attract visitors, though many remain unaware that the tradition has its roots in Hooghly district.