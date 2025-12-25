Thailand has issued a clarification following India’s expression of concern over the demolition of a Lord Vishnu statue near the Thailand–Cambodia border, stating that the structure was neither a registered religious site nor removed for religious reasons, but as part of security-related area management.

Videos circulating online earlier this week appeared to show Thai military personnel using a backhoe loader to pull down the Vishnu statue, which was built in 2014, in a disputed stretch along the frontier.

Thailand’s explanation

Responding to the backlash, the Thai-Cambodian border press centre said the demolition was “not intended to involve religion or beliefs” and was carried out purely for area management and security after Thai forces regained control of the territory, according to a report by The Week.

Thai authorities said the statue was a later installation and did not have official recognition as a religious site. Its removal, they added, was intended to prevent the presence of symbols that could heighten tensions along the sensitive border, the report said.

According to the Thai side, the statue stood in the Chong An Ma area along the disputed frontier and was viewed by Thailand as a marker erected by Cambodian soldiers to assert sovereignty over land claimed by Thailand.

Thailand also emphasised that it respects all religions equally, including Hinduism, noting its deep historical and cultural links across the region.

India’s response

India’s Ministry of External Affairs reacted to the incident, saying such actions hurt the sentiments of believers worldwide and urging both Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomacy, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Cambodia’s position

Cambodia accused Thailand of destroying the Vishnu statue inside Cambodian territory. A provincial government spokesperson said the structure was located in the An Ses area of Preah Vihear province, according to an AFP report.

Cambodian officials said the demolition occurred roughly 100 metres from the border, while mapping data suggested the statue stood a few hundred metres from the boundary line.

Border tensions continue

The incident comes amid renewed clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces over their long-disputed border. The conflict has reportedly killed dozens and displaced nearly a million people, according to AFP.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, officials from both sides have begun another round of talks at a border checkpoint in Thailand, even as they continue to trade accusations over damage to civilians, heritage sites and religious structures.