Delhi Police Strengthens Citywide Security On Christmas-Check Advisory

Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the national capital, deploying nearly 20,000 personnel to maintain law and order during Christmas and the upcoming New Year celebrations, an official said.

Security has also been tightened along Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in areas adjoining Rajasthan, amid expectations of a large influx of people from neighbouring states for Christmas and year-end festivities.

Deployment across city and borders

“Nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, have been deployed across the city to prevent hooliganism, ensure public safety and curb traffic violations,” the official said.

Additional pickets, barricades and paramilitary deployments have been put in place at major entry points to check nuisance and unlawful activities by people entering the city, he added.

Police said security would be reinforced at 15 major entry points to Delhi, where vehicles from adjoining states are expected to enter.

Traffic enforcement and night patrols

The traffic police have prepared a detailed enforcement plan to curb drunken driving, overspeeding and dangerous motorcycle stunts, a senior police officer said.

Additional personnel from local police stations have been deployed to assist traffic teams during late evening and night hours.

“All SHOs have been directed to remain on the roads with their teams during Christmas and the New Year period to maintain law and order,” the officer said, adding that vehicles involved in stunt-like activities would be impounded immediately and strict legal action would follow.

Checks at transport hubs and shelters

Police teams are also carrying out verification drives at bus terminals, railway stations, hotels, dharamshalas and night shelters to check the credentials of occupants and identify those staying illegally in the city, the official said.

Delhi Traffic Police said their focus would remain on ensuring smooth vehicular movement and effective crowd management in high-footfall areas such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, major markets and shopping malls.

Shahdara district arrangements

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam told PTI, “Adequate police and traffic arrangements have been made in the Shahdara district to maintain law and order. Around 400 police personnel will be deployed on the ground, with nearly 80 vehicles conducting continuous patrolling.”

In addition to permanent pickets, 77 additional pickets have been set up in the district for round-the-clock checking, he said.