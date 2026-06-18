No Ola Cabs In Chandigarh? Administration Suspends License, Issues Warning To Drivers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chandigarh suspended Ola's aggregator license for six months, effective June 17.

Suspension occurred due to non-compliance; drivers must cease all bookings.

Violators face strict action, and public is advised to use alternative apps.

Chandigarh residents may no longer be able to book rides through Ola after the Union Territory administration suspended the company’s aggregator licence for six months over alleged violations of regulatory norms.

The suspension, which took effect immediately on June 17, 2026, applies to ANI Technologies Private Limited, the company that operates the Ola platform. The administration has also directed drivers associated with the app to stop accepting bookings within Chandigarh during the suspension period.

Officials warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the order, including fines and possible seizure of vehicles.

Administration Issues Public Notice

In a public notice, the Chandigarh administration informed residents that the aggregator licence issued to ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola Cabs), which provides a platform for cab and bike taxi services, had been suspended for six months with immediate effect.

The notice stated that the action was taken from June 17, 2026, and would remain in force for the duration of the suspension period.

The administration did not elaborate on the specific violations in the notice but said the licence had been suspended due to non-compliance with applicable regulations.

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Drivers Told Not to Accept Bookings

Authorities have instructed all cab and bike taxi operators affiliated with Ola to cease operations under the platform within the Union Territory.

Drivers have been specifically directed not to accept any ride requests through the Ola application while the suspension remains in effect.

According to the administration, any operator found continuing to provide services through the app in Chandigarh could face legal action. Vehicles involved in violations may be challaned and impounded.

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Advisory Issued for Passengers

The Chandigarh administration has also issued an advisory to the general public, urging commuters not to book rides through the Ola application during the suspension period.

Officials said the advisory was intended to help residents avoid inconvenience arising from the restrictions imposed on the platform.

Citizens have been requested to use alternative applications that are registered with the concerned authorities for their travel requirements until further notice.