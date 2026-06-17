Gold, Diamond Courier Robbery Plot Busted By Delhi Police; Insider Among 5 Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police foiled plot to rob a courier agent.

Masked suspect Sumit's arrest exposed a large robbery conspiracy.

Courier employee, jeweller, and three others were arrested.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police foiled a plot to rob a courier agent transporting gold and diamond jewellery and other valuables, arresting five persons, including a courier-company staff accused of leaking confidential details regarding the movement of the high-value consignments, an official said on Wednesday.

The conspiracy came to light on June 13 when police personnel spotted a masked man carrying a backpack in Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh and caught him after a brief chase.

During checking, police recovered a loaded country-made pistol and a 'katta' (single-shot firearm) from the accused, identified as Sumit (21). A case was registered in this connection.

"During interrogation, Sumit disclosed that he and his associates were planning to rob a delivery agent of a courier company who regularly transported valuable consignments, including gold and jewellery," a senior police officer said.

Police said the gang had conducted reconnaissance of the courier agent's route and surrounding areas for nearly 10 days and was preparing to execute the robbery.

Subsequent raids led to the arrest of four more accused -- Sandeep Delwan (43), Kallu alias Om Saini (22), Rohit (30) and Abhishek alias Babloo (25).

Investigators said Delwan, a jeweller facing financial difficulties, allegedly masterminded the conspiracy.

Abhishek, an employee at the courier company, allegedly supplied confidential information regarding consignments and delivery schedules, helping the gang identify the target.

"The accused had already worked out how the loot would be distributed after the robbery. Four illegal firearms and three live cartridges were recovered during the operations," the officer said.

Rohit was found to have two previous criminal cases, while Delwan and Om Saini were also previously booked in separate cheating and Arms Act cases.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the weapons and identify other possible links in the conspiracy, the officer added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)