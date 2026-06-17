Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat Extension Gets Approval, Survey Work Begins Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttarakhand, UP, NCRTC agreed to extend Namo Bharat rail.

Proposed 150km extension covers 230km in three hours.

DPR survey to map new Meerut-Rishikesh alignment soon.

Dehradun, Jun 17 (PTI) The semi-high-speed regional rail service, Namo Bharat, will be extended to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, following an agreement between the two governments and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), officials said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the current 82-km-long Namo Bharat corridor between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut will be extended by another 150 km to Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh. The Namo Bharat, which can run at 160 kilometres per hour, will cover the distance of about 230 km within 3 hours. This travel time is nearly half of what it takes to reach Rishikesh from Delhi by road via Meerut.

This agreement comes after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said.

The statement further said that a survey to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed 150-kilometre track would commence soon, following the agreement.

The Namo Bharat service officially began operating between Delhi and Meerut in January 2025.

To expedite the extension project, the Uttarakhand government has appointed Additional Secretary Reena Joshi as the nodal officer. The NCRTC has also designated its nodal officer, and the Uttar Pradesh government has given its formal consent.

According to the proposed plan, the new track will originate from Modipuram station in Meerut and pass through Muzaffarnagar before entering Uttarakhand. The alignment will then route through Roorkee and Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, terminating at Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.

A 72-kilometre section of the track will fall within Uttar Pradesh, and the remaining 78-kilometre stretch will be in Uttarakhand.

The extension will provide a modern transit alternative for pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand and residents travelling to Delhi.

Chief Minister Dhami said the extension of the train service will give a new direction to connectivity in Uttarakhand by providing fast, safe, and modern transport to tourists, pilgrims, and local residents.

He added that the state government is coordinating continuously with the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the NCRTC to ensure that improved rail and transport infrastructure creates new opportunities for development and employment in Uttarakhand.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)