Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities20,000 Officers, AI Surveillance Deployed To Ensure Safe New Year’s Eve In Bengaluru

20,000 Officers, AI Surveillance Deployed To Ensure Safe New Year’s Eve In Bengaluru

The City Police have deployed 20,000 personnel, introduced AI-enabled surveillance, and implemented strict crowd control, traffic management, and women’s safety measures.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bengaluru is gearing up for massive crowds this New Year’s Eve, and the City Police have rolled out extensive security measures to ensure a safe and incident-free celebration. Popular areas such as MG Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield, Neeladri Road in Electronic City, and major malls are expected to witness heavy footfall.

To manage the crowds effectively, approximately 20,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city. Authorities have focused on crowd control, women’s safety, and overall public security through a series of proactive measures.

High-Tech Surveillance and Safety Measures

Security arrangements include strategic deployment of watchtowers, AI-enabled CCTV systems, and a “magic box” system for rapid tracking of violations. Dedicated women’s help desks will be set up to provide immediate assistance, while awareness sessions will be conducted in public spaces to educate citizens about safe behaviour, first aid, and reporting protocols.

Traffic, Crowd, and Venue Management

Metro services and bus timings have been optimised to reduce congestion. Entry and exit points at all major venues will be strictly regulated to prevent overcrowding, with vehicle restrictions in certain areas. Bottlenecks and stampedes will be prevented by limiting circulatory movement in major corridors, including Brigade Road.

Rapid Response and Public Compliance

Quick Response Teams (QRT) and all-women units will be deployed for immediate intervention. Pub and bar owners have been instructed to curb excessive alcohol consumption, and ride-hailing services, including women drivers, will be prioritised to ensure safer transportation.

Officials emphasised that these measures are focused purely on public safety, crowd management, and compliance with regulations, aiming for a safe and smooth New Year’s Eve celebration across the city.

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Also read

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru New Year Artitifical Intelligence
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
News
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
India
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails SC's Stay, Demands Strict Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails Supreme Court Stay Order, Demands Toughest Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
India
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget