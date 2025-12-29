20,000 Officers, AI Surveillance Deployed To Ensure Safe New Year’s Eve In Bengaluru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bengaluru is gearing up for massive crowds this New Year’s Eve, and the City Police have rolled out extensive security measures to ensure a safe and incident-free celebration. Popular areas such as MG Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield, Neeladri Road in Electronic City, and major malls are expected to witness heavy footfall.

To manage the crowds effectively, approximately 20,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city. Authorities have focused on crowd control, women’s safety, and overall public security through a series of proactive measures.

High-Tech Surveillance and Safety Measures

Security arrangements include strategic deployment of watchtowers, AI-enabled CCTV systems, and a “magic box” system for rapid tracking of violations. Dedicated women’s help desks will be set up to provide immediate assistance, while awareness sessions will be conducted in public spaces to educate citizens about safe behaviour, first aid, and reporting protocols.

Traffic, Crowd, and Venue Management

Metro services and bus timings have been optimised to reduce congestion. Entry and exit points at all major venues will be strictly regulated to prevent overcrowding, with vehicle restrictions in certain areas. Bottlenecks and stampedes will be prevented by limiting circulatory movement in major corridors, including Brigade Road.

Rapid Response and Public Compliance

Quick Response Teams (QRT) and all-women units will be deployed for immediate intervention. Pub and bar owners have been instructed to curb excessive alcohol consumption, and ride-hailing services, including women drivers, will be prioritised to ensure safer transportation.

Officials emphasised that these measures are focused purely on public safety, crowd management, and compliance with regulations, aiming for a safe and smooth New Year’s Eve celebration across the city.