HomeNewsIndiaUnnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails SC's Stay, Demands Strict Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar

The Supreme Court, while hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant Sengar bail.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Unnao rape survivor on Monday expressed strong relief and determination after the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of former BJP MLA and rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar. She said she would “not rest until he is hanged,” reaffirming her continued fight for justice.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to grant Sengar bail, issued a notice to him and sought his response. The bench observed that the matter required deeper consideration and directed that Sengar must not be released despite the earlier order.

Survivor Vows Relentless Fight

“I am very happy with this decision. I have faith in the judiciary. I will continue fighting till he gets the harshest punishment. Only then will my family get justice,” the survivor said, adding that her family continues to receive threats.

Family members also welcomed the top court’s intervention, saying their faith in the justice system has been strengthened. They expressed hope that Sengar would not be allowed to walk free. Activists too described the order as hugely impactful, noting that the Supreme Court treated the matter with exceptional seriousness.

Remains In Jail Despite

Sengar, convicted in December 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment, has spent over seven years in jail. Though the Delhi High Court suspended his sentence citing the duration of custody, he remains in prison due to his separate conviction in the custodial death case of the survivor’s father.

All related cases were transferred to Delhi in 2019 on Supreme Court orders.

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
