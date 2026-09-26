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English NewsCitiesBengaluru Murder: Woman’s Body Found In Vacant Plot, Husband Held

Bengaluru Murder: Woman’s Body Found In Vacant Plot, Husband Held

The Sampigehalli police have arrested Sagar Chandra Rawat, 32, a native of Bihar, for allegedly murdering his wife, Anasuya Behera, 28, and dumping her body at a vacant site.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Civic workers discovered a woman's body during a clean-up drive.
  • Police identified victim Anasuya Behera, arresting husband Sagar Rawat.
  • Rawat strangled his wife over financial disputes, dumping her body.

What began as a routine clean-up drive of vacant plots by the Bengaluru civic body turned into a murder investigation after workers discovered a woman's body at an empty site in the city.

The Sampigehalli police have arrested Sagar Chandra Rawat, 32, a native of Bihar, for allegedly murdering his wife, Anasuya Behera, 28, and dumping her body at a vacant site.

Couple Had Moved To Bengaluru Months Ago

According to the police, Rawat and Anasuya had married after being in a relationship and had moved to Bengaluru only a few months ago.

Rawat was working at a hotel, while Anasuya was employed at a clothing store.

Police said the couple frequently quarrelled over financial issues.

On August 11, following another argument, Rawat allegedly assaulted Anasuya and strangled her to death.

Husband Allegedly Kept Body At Home For Three Days

After the alleged murder, Rawat reportedly kept his wife's body at their residence for three days.

He then wrapped the body in a sheet, placed it in a bed and dumped it at a vacant site in the Sampigehalli area.

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Police suspect that Rawat subsequently returned to the site for several days to check whether the body had been discovered.

The body was eventually found around 20 days after the murder, on September 2, when workers were cleaning the vacant plot. By then, the body had decomposed and stray dogs had reportedly eaten parts of it.

Clothing Tag Helps Police Identify Woman

With the body beyond recognition, identifying the woman became a challenge for investigators.

A clothing tag found on the body provided a crucial lead. Police traced the purchase to a mall and obtained details that helped them establish that the deceased was Anasuya.

Investigators then learnt that her husband was continuing to report to work at the hotel as usual.

During inquiries at the hotel, police learnt about the couple's frequent disputes.

Accused Arrested Within A Week

Rawat was subsequently taken into custody and questioned. Police said he confessed to the murder during interrogation.

The Sampigehalli police arrested the accused within a week of recovering the body. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Local residents said the body was discovered only after workers began clearing the vacant site following instructions issued as part of the civic authorities' drive to clean up vacant plots.

ALSO READ: 19 Die After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Nagaland

Frequently Asked Questions

How was the woman's body discovered?

The body was found on September 2 by workers cleaning a vacant plot in Bengaluru. This clean-up drive was initiated by the civic body.

How did authorities identify the deceased woman?

A clothing tag found on the body provided a crucial lead. Police traced the purchase to a mall to establish her identity as Anasuya Behera.

Who was arrested in connection with the murder?

Sagar Chandra Rawat, 32, the victim's husband, was arrested by Sampigehalli police. He confessed to strangling his wife, Anasuya Behera.

What was the alleged motive for the murder?

Police reported that the couple frequently quarrelled over financial issues. Following an argument on August 11, Rawat allegedly assaulted and strangled his wife.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
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Bengaluru Murder Woman’s Body Found In Vacant Plot Husband Held
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