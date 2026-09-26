The body was found on September 2 by workers cleaning a vacant plot in Bengaluru. This clean-up drive was initiated by the civic body.
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Bengaluru Murder: Woman’s Body Found In Vacant Plot, Husband Held
The Sampigehalli police have arrested Sagar Chandra Rawat, 32, a native of Bihar, for allegedly murdering his wife, Anasuya Behera, 28, and dumping her body at a vacant site.
- Civic workers discovered a woman's body during a clean-up drive.
- Police identified victim Anasuya Behera, arresting husband Sagar Rawat.
- Rawat strangled his wife over financial disputes, dumping her body.
Frequently Asked Questions
How was the woman's body discovered?
How did authorities identify the deceased woman?
A clothing tag found on the body provided a crucial lead. Police traced the purchase to a mall to establish her identity as Anasuya Behera.
Who was arrested in connection with the murder?
Sagar Chandra Rawat, 32, the victim's husband, was arrested by Sampigehalli police. He confessed to strangling his wife, Anasuya Behera.
What was the alleged motive for the murder?
Police reported that the couple frequently quarrelled over financial issues. Following an argument on August 11, Rawat allegedly assaulted and strangled his wife.
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