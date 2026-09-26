Bengaluru Murder: Woman’s Body Found In Vacant Plot, Husband Held

What began as a routine clean-up drive of vacant plots by the Bengaluru civic body turned into a murder investigation after workers discovered a woman's body at an empty site in the city.

The Sampigehalli police have arrested Sagar Chandra Rawat, 32, a native of Bihar, for allegedly murdering his wife, Anasuya Behera, 28, and dumping her body at a vacant site.

Couple Had Moved To Bengaluru Months Ago

According to the police, Rawat and Anasuya had married after being in a relationship and had moved to Bengaluru only a few months ago.

Rawat was working at a hotel, while Anasuya was employed at a clothing store.

Police said the couple frequently quarrelled over financial issues.

On August 11, following another argument, Rawat allegedly assaulted Anasuya and strangled her to death.

Husband Allegedly Kept Body At Home For Three Days

After the alleged murder, Rawat reportedly kept his wife's body at their residence for three days.

He then wrapped the body in a sheet, placed it in a bed and dumped it at a vacant site in the Sampigehalli area.

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Police suspect that Rawat subsequently returned to the site for several days to check whether the body had been discovered.

The body was eventually found around 20 days after the murder, on September 2, when workers were cleaning the vacant plot. By then, the body had decomposed and stray dogs had reportedly eaten parts of it.

Clothing Tag Helps Police Identify Woman

With the body beyond recognition, identifying the woman became a challenge for investigators.

A clothing tag found on the body provided a crucial lead. Police traced the purchase to a mall and obtained details that helped them establish that the deceased was Anasuya.

Investigators then learnt that her husband was continuing to report to work at the hotel as usual.

During inquiries at the hotel, police learnt about the couple's frequent disputes.

Accused Arrested Within A Week

Rawat was subsequently taken into custody and questioned. Police said he confessed to the murder during interrogation.

The Sampigehalli police arrested the accused within a week of recovering the body. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Local residents said the body was discovered only after workers began clearing the vacant site following instructions issued as part of the civic authorities' drive to clean up vacant plots.