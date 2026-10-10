YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Detained From His Gurugram Residence Ahead Of CJP Protest

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained from his Gurugram residence ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar today. Rathee had come to Delhi to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar today demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

In a post on X, Cockroach Janta Party claimed that Rathee was detained at 8 AM by around 50 police personnel, who arrived at his residence in civilian clothes.

Big breaking #CJP प्रोटेस्ट के बीच दिल्ली पुलिस ने यूट्यूबर @dhruv_rathee को गुरुग्राम उसके घर से हिरासत में लिया गया.....सुबह करीब 8 बजे लगभग 50 पुलिसकर्मी सिविल ड्रेस में पहुंचे थे ध्रुव राठी के घर..... #CJP #cjp_पार्टी #Jantarmanatar #CEC — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJPDesk) October 10, 2026

Nearly 600 People Detained Ahead Of CJP Protest

In a separate preventive measure, more than 600 people with criminal records were detained across all 15 districts of the national capital ahead of the proposed protest, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources. The action was aimed at preventing individuals with criminal backgrounds from creating a law-and-order situation during the demonstration, they said.

Delhi Police detained around 150 protesters on Friday as they attempted to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP demonstration against Gyanesh Kumar. Police are using drones to monitor the movement of people trying to reach the protest site.

Delhi Police Intensifies Surveillance Ahead Of CJP Protest

Police are also monitoring the movements of people suspected of mobilising crowds or influencing others to participate in the proposed demonstration. Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of some of these individuals, sources said.

Personnel have been deployed at strategic locations across Delhi, particularly along routes leading to Jantar Mantar and near other sensitive areas. The arrangements include heightened surveillance and monitoring of people suspected of attempting to disrupt law and order, with police keeping a close watch on possible mobilisation efforts.

The proposed demonstration has prompted tighter security across the national capital, with police maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any breach of peace or unauthorised gathering.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements. Prohibitory orders are in force in the New Delhi area, and police have appealed to people to comply with the restrictions.