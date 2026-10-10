Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police clarified video showing personnel wearing shoes inside Gurdwara.

Officers walked common passage before designated shoe removal area.

Police deemed video malicious, initiating legal action against circulators.

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a clarification after videos circulated on social media purportedly showed police personnel entering the premises of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib while wearing shoes. The police said the officials were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the entry point of the place of worship.

Sharing a video to explain the route, Delhi Police said the passage led to the point where devotees remove their shoes before entering the Gurdwara. It added that the same process was followed for everyone visiting the religious site.

Police Calls Video ‘Malicious’

The police alleged that the video was being circulated with “malicious intent” and was aimed at “outraging the feelings of a respectable religious community”.

Delhi Police also said legal action was being initiated against those circulating the video, alleging that it portrayed police personnel in a misleading light.

Police Deployed Outside Gurdwara Amid CJP Protest

The video surfaced as Delhi Police teams were deployed outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday to detain protesters participating in the anti-Chief Election Commissioner agitation called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10.

The deployment came amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The police clarification sought to address the controversy over the footage showing personnel wearing shoes in an area believed by social media users to be part of the Gurdwara premises.