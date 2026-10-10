Delhi Police clarified that the officials were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the entry point. This passage leads to the area where shoes are removed before entering the Gurdwara premises.
Delhi Police Clarifies After Video Shows Cops Wearing Shoes In Bangla Sahib, Calls It ‘Malicious Intent’
Delhi Police said cops seen wearing shoes near Bangla Sahib were using a common passage leading to the shoe-removal point. Calling the viral video “malicious”, police said legal action was underway.
- Police clarified video showing personnel wearing shoes inside Gurdwara.
- Officers walked common passage before designated shoe removal area.
- Police deemed video malicious, initiating legal action against circulators.
The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a clarification after videos circulated on social media purportedly showed police personnel entering the premises of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib while wearing shoes. The police said the officials were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the entry point of the place of worship.
Sharing a video to explain the route, Delhi Police said the passage led to the point where devotees remove their shoes before entering the Gurdwara. It added that the same process was followed for everyone visiting the religious site.
Police Calls Video ‘Malicious’
The police alleged that the video was being circulated with “malicious intent” and was aimed at “outraging the feelings of a respectable religious community”.
Delhi Police also said legal action was being initiated against those circulating the video, alleging that it portrayed police personnel in a misleading light.
Police Deployed Outside Gurdwara Amid CJP Protest
The video surfaced as Delhi Police teams were deployed outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday to detain protesters participating in the anti-Chief Election Commissioner agitation called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10.
The deployment came amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The police clarification sought to address the controversy over the footage showing personnel wearing shoes in an area believed by social media users to be part of the Gurdwara premises.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why were police personnel seen wearing shoes near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the viral video?
What was the Delhi Police's response to the video circulating on social media?
The police called the video 'malicious' and aimed at 'outraging the feelings of a respectable religious community.' They are initiating legal action against those circulating it for misrepresenting police personnel.
Why were police deployed outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib?
Police teams were deployed to detain protesters participating in an anti-Chief Election Commissioner agitation. This protest was organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).