India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsDelhi Police Clarifies After Video Shows Cops Wearing Shoes In Bangla Sahib, Calls It ‘Malicious Intent’

Delhi Police Clarifies After Video Shows Cops Wearing Shoes In Bangla Sahib, Calls It ‘Malicious Intent’

Delhi Police said cops seen wearing shoes near Bangla Sahib were using a common passage leading to the shoe-removal point. Calling the viral video “malicious”, police said legal action was underway.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police clarified video showing personnel wearing shoes inside Gurdwara.
  • Officers walked common passage before designated shoe removal area.
  • Police deemed video malicious, initiating legal action against circulators.

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a clarification after videos circulated on social media purportedly showed police personnel entering the premises of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib while wearing shoes. The police said the officials were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the entry point of the place of worship.

Sharing a video to explain the route, Delhi Police said the passage led to the point where devotees remove their shoes before entering the Gurdwara. It added that the same process was followed for everyone visiting the religious site.

Police Calls Video ‘Malicious’

The police alleged that the video was being circulated with “malicious intent” and was aimed at “outraging the feelings of a respectable religious community”.

Delhi Police also said legal action was being initiated against those circulating the video, alleging that it portrayed police personnel in a misleading light.

Police Deployed Outside Gurdwara Amid CJP Protest

The video surfaced as Delhi Police teams were deployed outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday to detain protesters participating in the anti-Chief Election Commissioner agitation called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10.

The deployment came amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The police clarification sought to address the controversy over the footage showing personnel wearing shoes in an area believed by social media users to be part of the Gurdwara premises.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were police personnel seen wearing shoes near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the viral video?

Delhi Police clarified that the officials were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the entry point. This passage leads to the area where shoes are removed before entering the Gurdwara premises.

What was the Delhi Police's response to the video circulating on social media?

The police called the video 'malicious' and aimed at 'outraging the feelings of a respectable religious community.' They are initiating legal action against those circulating it for misrepresenting police personnel.

Why were police deployed outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib?

Police teams were deployed to detain protesters participating in an anti-Chief Election Commissioner agitation. This protest was organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 10 Oct 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘The Country Wants To Know’: Kejriwal Questions PM Modi Over Whereabouts Of CJP Leaders
‘The Country Wants To Know’: Kejriwal Asks PM Modi Whereabouts Of CJP Leaders
News
INDIA Bloc Calls For Massive Protest On October 12 After Detention Of Opposition Leaders
INDIA Bloc Calls For Massive Protest On October 12 After Detention Of Opposition Leaders
India
CJP Protest Live Updates: CM Rekha Gupta Lauds Police; Delhi Metro Stations Reopen
Protest Live: CM Rekha Gupta Lauds Police; Delhi Metro Stations Reopen
News
‘We’re Not Backing Down’: CJP Protesters To Return To Delhi's Jantar Mantar On Sunday
‘We’re Not Backing Down’: CJP Protesters To Return To Delhi's Jantar Mantar On Sunday
Advertisement

Videos

Political Protest: BJP Women Workers Take to Streets in Lucknow, Raise Slogans Against Rahul Gandhi
Market Update: Most Delhi Markets Remain Open as Restrictions Hit Central Delhi
Mass Detentions: Over 500 Protesters Detained as Police Tighten Security Around Jantar Mantar
Nationwide Showdown: 43,000 Security Personnel Deployed Across Delhi as CJP Protest Intensifies
Airport Detention: Abhijeet Dipke Taken Into Custody Mid-Flight, Police Secretly Escort Him Out
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget