India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCities19 Die After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Nagaland

19 Die After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Nagaland

Police said Mokokchung district reported eight deaths and Tuensang district 11 over the past two days following consumption of suspected illicit liquor.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 01:17 PM (IST)

Mokokchung (Nagaland): At least 19 people have died allegedly after drinking spurious liquor in Nagaland, with police forming a team to trace the supply chain of suspected adulterated liquor in the state where a prohibition law has been in place since 1990.

Police said Mokokchung district reported eight deaths and Tuensang district 11 over the past two days following consumption of suspected illicit liquor.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, has been constituted to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vesupra Kezo, said on Saturday.

Samples have been sent to Guwahati for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of deaths, he said. "We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details."

Following the deaths, police conducted multiple raids and arrested 19 people and seized close to 3,000 bottles of liquor.

Police have advised people to refrain from consuming unidentified, unlabelled or suspected illicit liquor and urged anyone developing symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties or loss of consciousness after consuming alcohol to seek medical care immediately. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nagaland Nagaland Death Toll
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat Appears Before ED For Questioning In 2016 Recruitment Case
Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat Appears Before ED For Questioning In 2016 Recruitment Case
Cities
Delhi: 1 Killed, Another Injured As Speeding Car Hits Auto, Rickshaw Near Sukhdev Vihar; Driver Flees
Delhi: 1 Killed, Another Injured As Speeding Car Hits Auto, Rickshaw Near Sukhdev Vihar
Cities
Rajasthan Deputy Mayor Elections: Voting In Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota Begins
Rajasthan Deputy Mayor Elections: Voting In Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota Begins
Cities
UP Forest Corporation Officer Found Hanging In Sonbhadra Guest House; Probe Underway
UP Forest Corporation Officer Found Hanging In Sonbhadra Guest House; Probe Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Case: Witness Row Triggers Political Clash Over Chargesheet Findings
Kishanganj Video: Bihar Woman Harassment Clip Surfaces, One Arrested as Probe Continues
Patiala University Row: Missing Girls Rumour Sparks Late-Night Protest, Police Vehicle Damaged
Shehbaz Sharif UN Speech: Pakistan Warns India Over Indus Water, Raises Kashmir Again
UNGA Showdown: Petal Gahlot Counters Shehbaz, Cites Laden Link and Kashmir Record
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget