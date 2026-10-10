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English NewsCitiesDelhi Metro Reopens All Gates After CJP Protest Shutdown; Nearly 4,000 Detained

Delhi Metro Reopens All Gates After CJP Protest Shutdown; Nearly 4,000 Detained

In a post on X, the DMRC said interchange facilities at all affected stations were also available, allowing passengers to switch between metro lines as usual.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Metro gates reopened after CJP protest restrictions lifted.
  • Nearly 4,000 people detained during CJP's CEC resignation protest.
  • Activist Wangchuk warns hunger strike if detained protesters not released.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that all entry and exit gates across the metro network had been reopened, restoring normal access for commuters after restrictions were imposed at several stations in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest.

In a post on X, the DMRC said interchange facilities at all affected stations were also available, allowing passengers to switch between metro lines as usual.

The restoration of services follows the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, until further notice. The affected stations included Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate.

The restrictions were imposed in view of the CJP's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP To Resume Jantar Mantar March On Sunday

The CJP has said it will resume its march to Jantar Mantar on Sunday and continue the protest until its demands are met.

The announcement was made by CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, who has been leading the agitation following the detention of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Shinde also expressed concern over the safety of the three leaders, claiming that their whereabouts remained unknown after police took them away from an aircraft shortly after it landed at Delhi airport.

Nearly 4,000 Detained In Delhi Amid Protest

Delhi Police said nearly 4,000 people had been detained in the national capital in view of the CJP's Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora were among those detained.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including former chief ministers Kejriwal, Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were detained as they attempted to join the demonstration demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

There were also reports of journalists being detained near Jantar Mantar. Posts and videos circulating on social media showed journalists displaying their press cards from inside the buses in which they were being held.

Sonam Wangchuk Warns Of Fresh Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned that he could launch another hunger strike if those detained during the crackdown on the anti-CEC protest were not released by Sunday.

In a video message shared on his social media handles, Wangchuk claimed that the country was facing an "undeclared emergency".

"Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY," he wrote.

Wangchuk, who had extended his support to the anti-CEC agitation, was unable to participate in the Delhi protest in person.

"I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested," he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Delhi Metro services operating normally?

Yes, all entry and exit gates across the Delhi Metro network have been reopened. Interchange facilities are also available, restoring normal access for commuters.

Why were Delhi Metro gates closed previously?

The entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations were closed due to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest. The CJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Who was detained during the recent protests in Delhi?

Nearly 4,000 people were detained, including former Delhi CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, and journalists. They were participating in the CJP's Jantar Mantar protest.

What is the main demand of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

The CJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They are protesting alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

What is Sonam Wangchuk threatening to do?

Activist Sonam Wangchuk warned he might launch another hunger strike. This would happen if those detained during the anti-CEC protest are not released by Sunday.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
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Delhi Metro Reopens All Gates CJP Protest Shutdown Nearly 4000 Detained
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