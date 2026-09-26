Jaipur: Fire Breaks Out In NIMS Hospital's Operation Theatre; Patients Evacuated

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A fire broke out in NIMS Hospital's operation theatre.

Hospital staff evacuated patients, fire extinguished, no casualties.

Cause remains unknown; electrical short circuit suspected, investigation continues.

A fire broke out in the false ceiling of the operation theatre at NIMS Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur late at night, triggering panic among patients and their relatives for a brief period. The operation theatre was closed at the time of the incident and no casualties were reported.

NIMS Hospital is located around 40 kilometres from Jaipur city. According to sources, smoke and flames suddenly began emerging from the false ceiling of the operation theatre late at night. Smoke soon spread to the area outside the operation theatre, prompting hospital staff to take immediate action.

Patients Evacuated As Precaution

As the fire broke out near the operation theatre, patients admitted to a nearby ward were evacuated as a precautionary measure. For some time, the patients and their relatives had to remain outside the hospital premises.

The sudden fire created panic among those present at the hospital. Hospital staff immediately began efforts to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building.

Police and fire brigade teams were also informed about the incident and reached the hospital. Firefighters brought the blaze under control and completely extinguished the fire.

The timely response by the hospital staff and fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading further.

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Cause Of Fire Yet To Be Established

The exact cause of the fire is not known yet. An electrical short circuit is being considered as a possible reason, but there has been no official confirmation so far.

The NIMS Hospital administration has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. Police and other concerned teams are gathering information and examining the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The fact that the operation theatre was closed when the fire broke out and that patients were evacuated from the nearby ward helped avoid any loss of life. All patients were reported to be safe following the incident.

The cause of the fire and other details are expected to become clearer as the authorities continue their investigation.

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