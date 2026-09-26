India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesJaipur: Fire Breaks Out In NIMS Hospital's Operation Theatre; Patients Evacuated

Jaipur: Fire Breaks Out In NIMS Hospital's Operation Theatre; Patients Evacuated

A late-night fire at NIMS Hospital near Jaipur forced the evacuation of patients from a nearby ward. No casualties were reported.

Written By : Mohd Moin |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A fire broke out in NIMS Hospital's operation theatre.
  • Hospital staff evacuated patients, fire extinguished, no casualties.
  • Cause remains unknown; electrical short circuit suspected, investigation continues.

A fire broke out in the false ceiling of the operation theatre at NIMS Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur late at night, triggering panic among patients and their relatives for a brief period. The operation theatre was closed at the time of the incident and no casualties were reported.

NIMS Hospital is located around 40 kilometres from Jaipur city. According to sources, smoke and flames suddenly began emerging from the false ceiling of the operation theatre late at night. Smoke soon spread to the area outside the operation theatre, prompting hospital staff to take immediate action.

Patients Evacuated As Precaution

As the fire broke out near the operation theatre, patients admitted to a nearby ward were evacuated as a precautionary measure. For some time, the patients and their relatives had to remain outside the hospital premises.

The sudden fire created panic among those present at the hospital. Hospital staff immediately began efforts to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building.

Police and fire brigade teams were also informed about the incident and reached the hospital. Firefighters brought the blaze under control and completely extinguished the fire.

The timely response by the hospital staff and fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading further.

ALSO READ: 2 Sisters Harassed In Meerut’s Lalkurti Market, Waited 2 Hours For Police After Dialling 112; 2 Arrested

Cause Of Fire Yet To Be Established

The exact cause of the fire is not known yet. An electrical short circuit is being considered as a possible reason, but there has been no official confirmation so far.

The NIMS Hospital administration has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. Police and other concerned teams are gathering information and examining the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The fact that the operation theatre was closed when the fire broke out and that patients were evacuated from the nearby ward helped avoid any loss of life. All patients were reported to be safe following the incident.

The cause of the fire and other details are expected to become clearer as the authorities continue their investigation.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Delhi Protesters Detained At Jantar Mantar Over Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Arrest

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at NIMS Hospital?

A fire broke out in the false ceiling of an operation theatre at NIMS Hospital in Jaipur late at night. It caused panic among patients and relatives for a brief period.

Were there any casualties in the NIMS Hospital fire?

No, there were no casualties reported from the fire. The operation theatre was closed at the time of the incident, and patients were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

What caused the fire at NIMS Hospital?

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. An electrical short circuit is considered a possible reason, but there has been no official confirmation so far.

How far is NIMS Hospital from Jaipur city?

NIMS Hospital is located approximately 40 kilometres from Jaipur city.

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaipur Jaipur News Rajasthan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
19 Die After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Nagaland
19 Die After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Nagaland
Cities
Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat Appears Before ED For Questioning In 2016 Recruitment Case
Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat Appears Before ED For Questioning In 2016 Recruitment Case
Cities
Delhi: 1 Killed, Another Injured As Speeding Car Hits Auto, Rickshaw Near Sukhdev Vihar; Driver Flees
Delhi: 1 Killed, Another Injured As Speeding Car Hits Auto, Rickshaw Near Sukhdev Vihar
Cities
Rajasthan Deputy Mayor Elections: Voting In Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota Begins
Rajasthan Deputy Mayor Elections: Voting In Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota Begins
Advertisement

Videos

Jaishankar UNGA Reply: Pakistani Journalist’s Terrorism Question Gets Sharp Response
Lucknow Heavy Rain: Tree Falls on Car Near KKC, Traffic Police Issue Safety Advisory
UP Politics: PM Modi Meets CM Yogi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election Strategy in Focus
UP Politics: Yogi-Modi Meet in Delhi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election on Agenda
Patiala Chitkara University: Missing Girls Rumour Sparks Night Protest, Police Deny Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget