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English NewsCitiesConnaught Place Market To Be Shut Today Over CJP Protest, Traders Face Rs 2,000 Crore Loss

Connaught Place Market To Be Shut Today Over CJP Protest, Traders Face Rs 2,000 Crore Loss

Additionally, Chairperson of Chamber of Trade and Industry, Brijesh Goyal claimed that due to the proposed protest and closure of markets, the traders will lose around Rs 2,000 crore.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Connaught Place market closes Saturday due to CJP protest.
  • Traders fear public safety, property damage, significant business losses.
  • CJP protests alleged voter manipulation; police denied permission.
  • Traders urge relocating protest sites away from city centers.

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Connaught Place market will be shut on Saturday in view of the protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said, citing concerns over public safety and potential damage to property.

In a statement, NDTA Joint Secretary Amit Gupta said the decision was taken to safeguard lives and property, pointing out that thousands of people visit Connaught Place on weekends.

The traders' body claimed the closure would result in losses worth crores of rupees for businesses in the prominent commercial hub.

Additionally, Chairperson of Chamber of Trade and Industry, Brijesh Goyal claimed that due to the proposed protest and closure of markets, the traders will lose around Rs 2,000 crore.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest Live Updates: Abhijeet Dipke Leaves From Mumbai For Delhi Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest Today

While acknowledging citizens' right to protest in a democracy, Gupta said demonstrations should not come at the cost of public safety, business losses or disruption of essential services, which could bring the city to a standstill and inconvenience residents.

The CJP has called the proposed demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest.

The NDTA also urged the government to shift protest sites to larger, open areas away from city centres and markets to minimise disruption to businesses and the public.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Connaught Place market closing on Saturday?

It's closing due to a protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, driven by concerns for public safety and potential property damage. The decision aims to safeguard lives and property.

What is the reason for the CJP's protest?

The CJP's demonstration is against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes related to Form 6.

What impact will the market closure have on businesses?

Traders anticipate significant financial losses, with the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) stating crores of rupees. The Chamber of Trade and Industry estimates losses of around Rs 2,000 crore.

Has Delhi Police approved the protest at Jantar Mantar?

No, the Delhi Police has officially denied permission for the protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar.

Published at : 10 Oct 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Connaught Place CJP CJP Protest
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