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English NewsCitiesBengaluru MBA Graduate Arrested For Printing Fake Currency, Found Hiding In Cabinet Under Bed

Bengaluru MBA Graduate Arrested For Printing Fake Currency, Found Hiding In Cabinet Under Bed

The investigation began after he allegedly used a counterfeit Rs 500 note to buy cigarettes at a shop in Huliyaru village on July 2.

Written By : Pinky Rajpurohit |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 09:44 AM (IST)

An MBA graduate has been arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit currency and circulating it in the market in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as 41-year-old Rudresh, was apprehended from Sampige Layout in Gangondanahalli.

According to police, Rudresh is accused of circulating fake Rs 500 notes across Bengaluru, Tumakuru and nearby areas. The investigation began after he allegedly used a counterfeit Rs 500 note to buy cigarettes at a shop in Huliyaru village on July 2.

Based on the incident, Huliyaru Police launched an investigation that eventually led them to the accused's residence in Bengaluru. When officers arrived to arrest him, his family members allegedly resisted the search. Despite an extensive search, Rudresh could not initially be found. Police later discovered that he had been concealed inside a cabinet built beneath a bed, following which he was taken into custody.

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During the investigation, police found that Rudresh had previously been linked to a counterfeit currency racket busted by Davanagere Police in 2024. The gang was accused of printing and circulating nearly Rs 20 lakh worth of fake currency within three months. Six people were arrested and sent to jail in that case.

Police suspect Rudresh resumed the counterfeit currency operation after being released from jail. Another accused in the case remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Huliyaru Police have registered a case and intensified the investigation. Officers are questioning Rudresh to identify other members of the alleged counterfeit currency network and determine the scale of its operations.

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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News Bengaluru Crime
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