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Bengaluru MBA Graduate Arrested For Printing Fake Currency, Found Hiding In Cabinet Under Bed
The investigation began after he allegedly used a counterfeit Rs 500 note to buy cigarettes at a shop in Huliyaru village on July 2.
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Bengaluru MBA Graduate Arrested For Printing Fake Currency, Found Hiding In Cabinet Under Bed
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Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
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