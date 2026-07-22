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English NewsNewsIndiaPoliceman Killed In Suspected Terror Attack On Police Party In J&K's Anantnag

Policeman Killed In Suspected Terror Attack On Police Party In J&K's Anantnag

A police head constable on Amarnath Yatra duty was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag's Lal Chowk, triggering a massive search operation.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Terrorists killed head constable Ashiq Hussain during Amarnath Yatra duty.
  • Security forces launched a massive manhunt for attackers in Anantnag.
  • Attack occurred amidst extensive security for the ongoing pilgrimage.

A police head constable deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty was killed after terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, prompting security forces to launch an extensive manhunt for the attackers. The incident took place in the heart of Anantnag town at a time when security across the Union Territory has been significantly heightened to ensure the safe passage of thousands of pilgrims participating in the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Head Constable Shot During Daytime Attack

According to officials, the attack occurred at around 12:30 pm near Lal Chowk in Anantnag. Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was posted as part of the security arrangement for the ongoing pilgrimage, sustained critical injuries after terrorists opened fire, as per reports.

He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials have not yet disclosed the number of attackers or the group responsible for the assault.

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Security Forces Launch Massive Search Operation

Following the attack, security agencies swiftly sealed off the area and initiated a large-scale search operation to track down the terrorists.

Additional security personnel were rushed to the spot, while checkpoints and surveillance measures were intensified across the district. Officials said the cordon-and-search operation remains underway, with forces combing nearby areas in an effort to locate those involved in the attack.

The area continues to remain under heavy security deployment as the investigation progresses.

Attack Comes Amid Tight Security For Amarnath Yatra

The killing comes during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, when Jammu and Kashmir has been placed under an extensive multi-layered security grid to protect pilgrims travelling to the holy cave shrine.

Security agencies have strengthened surveillance and preventive measures across key routes and base camps in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Anantnag Police had intercepted a suspected terror overground worker (OGW) after a Facial Recognition System (FRS) installed at the Nunwan base camp identified the individual during routine screening. Officials had then highlighted the role of technology-driven surveillance in enhancing security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Anantnag district on Wednesday?

A police head constable, Ashiq Hussain, was killed in a terrorist attack while on Amarnath Yatra security duty. He succumbed to injuries after being shot near Lal Chowk.

Who was the victim of the attack?

Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was part of the security arrangement for the Amarnath Yatra, was killed. He sustained critical injuries after terrorists opened fire.

How are security forces responding to the attack?

Security agencies sealed off the area and launched a large-scale search operation to track down the terrorists. Checkpoints and surveillance measures have also been intensified.

What is the broader context of this attack?

The attack occurred during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, for which Jammu and Kashmir has an extensive multi-layered security grid. Security measures are expected to tighten further.

Published at : 22 Jul 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Amarnath Yatra Terror Attack Anantnag
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