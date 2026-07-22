Will Fresh Centre-CJP Talks Break The Deadlock? CJP Wants A Public Meeting, Hurdles Remain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre renews talks with CJP over alleged examination irregularities.

Education Minister Pradhan's resignation demand remains primary obstacle.

Venue dispute persists; CJP warns larger future protests.

Jantar mantar Protest News: The Centre has renewed efforts to end the ongoing standoff with student protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), but key differences continue to prevent a breakthrough. Senior Union ministers are expected to hold another round of discussions with the protest leaders on Wednesday, even as both sides remain divided over critical demands linked to the agitation against alleged examination irregularities.

According to government sources, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh are expected to meet the CJP delegation after the Lok Sabha adjourns. The CJP demands that the proposed interaction should take place at a neutral venue. This comes after protesters reportedly declined to visit a government office and instead insisted that any discussion be held at a mutually acceptable location.

Pradhan's Resignation Continues To Be The Biggest Roadblock

Government sources said activist Sonam Wangchuk and the CJP leadership have refused to soften their demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign before any meaningful negotiations can move forward.

The Centre has so far rejected that demand, making it the principal obstacle in resolving the weeks-long agitation.

Officials indicated that while the government remains willing to discuss the protesters' broader concerns, there has been no change in its stand regarding the minister's resignation.

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Government Says It Is Ready For Talks Anytime

According to ABP sources, JP Nadda reiterated the Centre's willingness to continue discussions with the protesters. He said, "Whatever time CJP leaders want we will meet. We will offer discusion on all aspects."

Government sources also stated that the CJP has not yet communicated a final schedule for the next round of talks despite the Centre expressing readiness to negotiate whenever the protest leaders are prepared.

Meanwhile, the CJP has laid down its own condition for the meeting, saying, "Meeting with govt to be held in public, either at Jantar Mantar or Constitution Club. Won't go to any minister's office."

The disagreement over the venue has emerged as another point requiring consensus before formal negotiations begin.

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Centre Accuses Protesters Of Changing Their Stand

Government insiders alleged that the Centre had previously indicated its willingness to facilitate a discussion in Parliament and maintain dialogue with the protesters. However, they claimed the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was introduced later, making consensus more difficult.

A government source said, "By now demanding resignation before discussion, they are shifting the goalposts," adding that the revised position has complicated efforts to find common ground.

Despite these differences, officials remain optimistic that dialogue can continue. The latest initiative follows Tuesday night's meeting at Medanta Hospital, where JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh met Sonam Wangchuk after his prolonged hunger strike.

CJP Warns Of Bigger Protests If Demands Remain Unmet

Ahead of Wednesday's proposed meeting, CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka issued a strong warning to the Centre. Speaking to ANI, he said the country's youth would "take them down very badly" if the government continued to ignore the protesters' demands.

Describing the July 20 protest as merely a "trailer," Ranka called the ongoing agitation the "biggest movement in India's post-independence history" and claimed that millions more people could join future demonstrations if the impasse continues.