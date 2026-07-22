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English NewsNewsIndiaWill Fresh Centre-CJP Talks Break The Deadlock? CJP Wants A Public Meeting, Hurdles Remain

Will Fresh Centre-CJP Talks Break The Deadlock? CJP Wants A Public Meeting, Hurdles Remain

Jantar mantar protest news: The Centre awaits fresh talks with CJP as the NEET protest continues, with Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remaining the biggest hurdle.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre renews talks with CJP over alleged examination irregularities.
  • Education Minister Pradhan's resignation demand remains primary obstacle.
  • Venue dispute persists; CJP warns larger future protests.

Jantar mantar Protest News: The Centre has renewed efforts to end the ongoing standoff with student protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), but key differences continue to prevent a breakthrough. Senior Union ministers are expected to hold another round of discussions with the protest leaders on Wednesday, even as both sides remain divided over critical demands linked to the agitation against alleged examination irregularities.

According to government sources, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh are expected to meet the CJP delegation after the Lok Sabha adjourns. The CJP demands that the proposed interaction should take place at a neutral venue. This comes after protesters reportedly declined to visit a government office and instead insisted that any discussion be held at a mutually acceptable location.

Pradhan's Resignation Continues To Be The Biggest Roadblock

Government sources said activist Sonam Wangchuk and the CJP leadership have refused to soften their demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign before any meaningful negotiations can move forward.

The Centre has so far rejected that demand, making it the principal obstacle in resolving the weeks-long agitation.

Officials indicated that while the government remains willing to discuss the protesters' broader concerns, there has been no change in its stand regarding the minister's resignation.

ALSO READ: CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Claims WhatsApp Account Blocked, Questions Action

Government Says It Is Ready For Talks Anytime

According to ABP sources, JP Nadda reiterated the Centre's willingness to continue discussions with the protesters. He said, "Whatever time CJP leaders want we will meet. We will offer discusion on all aspects."

Government sources also stated that the CJP has not yet communicated a final schedule for the next round of talks despite the Centre expressing readiness to negotiate whenever the protest leaders are prepared.

Meanwhile, the CJP has laid down its own condition for the meeting, saying, "Meeting with govt to be held in public, either at Jantar Mantar or Constitution Club. Won't go to any minister's office."

The disagreement over the venue has emerged as another point requiring consensus before formal negotiations begin.

ALSO READ: Online Food, Sanitary Pads, ORS: How Students Across India Are Supporting Jantar Mantar Protesters

Centre Accuses Protesters Of Changing Their Stand

Government insiders alleged that the Centre had previously indicated its willingness to facilitate a discussion in Parliament and maintain dialogue with the protesters. However, they claimed the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was introduced later, making consensus more difficult.

A government source said, "By now demanding resignation before discussion, they are shifting the goalposts," adding that the revised position has complicated efforts to find common ground.

Despite these differences, officials remain optimistic that dialogue can continue. The latest initiative follows Tuesday night's meeting at Medanta Hospital, where JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh met Sonam Wangchuk after his prolonged hunger strike. 

CJP Warns Of Bigger Protests If Demands Remain Unmet

Ahead of Wednesday's proposed meeting, CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka issued a strong warning to the Centre. Speaking to ANI, he said the country's youth would "take them down very badly" if the government continued to ignore the protesters' demands.

Describing the July 20 protest as merely a "trailer," Ranka called the ongoing agitation the "biggest movement in India's post-independence history" and claimed that millions more people could join future demonstrations if the impasse continues.

Before You Go

NEET Protest Row: Congress Vows Parliament Standoff Until Demands on Education Minister Are Met

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary obstacle in resolving the student protests?

The main roadblock is the CJP's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The Centre has so far rejected this demand, making it a principal obstacle.

Where do the student protesters want to hold discussions with the government?

The CJP insists that any meeting with the government be held in public, either at Jantar Mantar or Constitution Club. They refuse to go to any minister's office.

Which Union Ministers are expected to meet with the CJP delegation?

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh are expected to meet the CJP delegation. They previously met Sonam Wangchuk after his hunger strike.

Has the government changed its stance on the demand for the Education Minister's resignation?

No, officials indicated there has been no change in the government's stand regarding the minister's resignation. They consider it a shifting of goalposts by the protesters.

What warning has the CJP issued if their demands are not met?

CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka warned that the country's youth would 'take them down very badly' if the government continues to ignore their demands, hinting at bigger protests.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Jitendra Singh CJP Sonam Wangchuk JP Nadda DHarmendra Pradhan
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