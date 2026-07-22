Abhijeet Dipke Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike, Says 'The Country Needs Him'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Dipke urged Wangchuk to end hunger strike.

Dipke stressed the country needs Wangchuk's leadership and life.

This appeal comes amid ongoing Centre-CJP negotiations for demands.

CJP confirmed protests will continue at Jantar Mantar peacefully.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his prolonged hunger strike, saying the country needs his leadership and that his life should not be placed in further danger.

The appeal comes as Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment following his extended fast, while negotiations between the Centre and CJP leaders over the students' demands remain ongoing.

Dipke Appeals to Wangchuk Through X

Taking to X, Dipke made an emotional appeal to Wangchuk, urging him to prioritise his health while assuring him that the movement would continue.

He wrote, "We request @Wangchuk66 sir to end his hunger strike. The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk."

We request @Wangchuk66 sir to end his hunger strike. The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk.



The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met. pic.twitter.com/rCfygpuCH6 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 22, 2026

ALSO READ: Will Fresh Centre-CJP Talks Break The Deadlock? CJP Wants A Public Meeting, Hurdles Remain

The statement marks the first public appeal from the CJP founder asking Wangchuk to call off his indefinite fast.

Dipke Says Protest Will Continue

While requesting Wangchuk to end his fast, Dipke made it clear that the protest itself would not be withdrawn.

He added, "The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met."

Appeal Comes Amid Talks With Centre

Dipke's appeal comes as the Centre continues efforts to resolve the impasse through dialogue with CJP leaders. Senior Union ministers have held discussions with Wangchuk and party representatives in recent days, with both sides indicating a willingness to continue negotiations despite differences over key demands.