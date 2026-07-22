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English NewsNewsIndiaAbhijeet Dipke Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike, Says 'The Country Needs Him'

Abhijeet Dipke Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike, Says 'The Country Needs Him'

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying the activist's life is too valuable to be put at risk.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder Dipke urged Wangchuk to end hunger strike.
  • Dipke stressed the country needs Wangchuk's leadership and life.
  • This appeal comes amid ongoing Centre-CJP negotiations for demands.
  • CJP confirmed protests will continue at Jantar Mantar peacefully.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his prolonged hunger strike, saying the country needs his leadership and that his life should not be placed in further danger.

The appeal comes as Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment following his extended fast, while negotiations between the Centre and CJP leaders over the students' demands remain ongoing.

Dipke Appeals to Wangchuk Through X

Taking to X, Dipke made an emotional appeal to Wangchuk, urging him to prioritise his health while assuring him that the movement would continue.

He wrote, "We request @Wangchuk66 sir to end his hunger strike. The country needs him, and his life is far too precious to be put at further risk."

 

ALSO READ: Will Fresh Centre-CJP Talks Break The Deadlock? CJP Wants A Public Meeting, Hurdles Remain

The statement marks the first public appeal from the CJP founder asking Wangchuk to call off his indefinite fast.

Dipke Says Protest Will Continue

While requesting Wangchuk to end his fast, Dipke made it clear that the protest itself would not be withdrawn.

He added, "The peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until our demands are met."

Appeal Comes Amid Talks With Centre

Dipke's appeal comes as the Centre continues efforts to resolve the impasse through dialogue with CJP leaders. Senior Union ministers have held discussions with Wangchuk and party representatives in recent days, with both sides indicating a willingness to continue negotiations despite differences over key demands.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike?

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his prolonged hunger strike. He made this appeal via X (formerly Twitter).

Why did Abhijeet Dipke ask Sonam Wangchuk to stop his hunger strike?

Dipke urged Wangchuk to prioritize his health, stating that the country needs his leadership and his life is too precious to be put at further risk. He also assured Wangchuk that the movement would continue.

Will the protest end if Sonam Wangchuk stops his fast?

No, Abhijeet Dipke made it clear that the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue. He stated that it would proceed until their demands are met, regardless of Wangchuk's hunger strike status.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hunger Strike Sonam Wangchuk Abhijeet Dipke
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