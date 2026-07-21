53 Trains Disrupted After Coal-Laden Goods Train Derails Near Ghaziabad

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English NewsCitiesCoal Train Derails Near Ghaziabad, Affecting 53 Others And Cancelling 16 Passenger Services

Coal Train Derails Near Ghaziabad, Affecting 53 Others And Cancelling 16 Passenger Services

A coal-laden goods train derailed near Ghaziabad early Tuesday, disrupting rail traffic. The incident affected 53 trains, with 16 passenger services cancelled and several others delayed or regulated.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fifty-three trains were affected; cancellations and diversions occurred.

Ghaziabad: Six wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad early Tuesday, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Ghaziabad-New Delhi section and affecting 53 trains, Northern Railway officials said.

The incident occurred around 2.36 am. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Railway officials said the derailment led to coal spilling onto the tracks, severely affecting train operations between Ghaziabad and Delhi.

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The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) and other senior railway officials rushed to the spot to supervise restoration work. Technical and relief teams were deployed immediately to clear the derailed wagons and restore normal operations.

Railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

According to the officials, 24 long-distance trains have been diverted via the Delhi-New Delhi route following the disruption.

As many as 16 passenger trains have been cancelled, while five passenger services have been partially cancelled. Eight trains operating towards Anand Vihar through the Moradabad Division and North Central Railway have also been regulated.

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In all, 53 trains have been affected due to the derailment, officials said.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the latest status of their trains before commencing their journey, adding that efforts are underway to restore normal train operations at the earliest. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Were there any injuries or casualties from the Ghaziabad train derailment?

No casualties or injuries were reported following the derailment of the coal-laden goods train in the Sahibabad area.

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Train Services Northern Railway Ghaziabad Train Derailment Rail Traffic Disruption
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