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Rajiv Chowk, Janpath & Central Secretariat Among 16 Metro Stations Closed In Delhi
As many as 16 metro stations in Central Delhi have been closed till further notice due to security reasons. The interchange facility, however, is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat.
According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) post on social media, the following 16 metro stations have been closed till further notice.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5. Barakhambha Road
6. Supreme Court
7. Seva Teerth
8. Janpath
9. Mandi House
10. Central Secretariat
11. ITO
12. Delhi Gate
13. Indraprastha
14. Khan Market
15. Jor Bagh
16. Shivaji Stadium
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