Rajiv Chowk, Janpath & Central Secretariat Among 16 Metro Stations Closed In Delhi

As many as 16 metro stations in Central Delhi have been closed till further notice due to security reasons. The interchange facility, however, is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) post on social media, the following 16 metro stations have been closed till further notice.

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium