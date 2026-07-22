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English NewsCitiesRajiv Chowk, Janpath & Central Secretariat Among 16 Metro Stations Closed In Delhi

Rajiv Chowk, Janpath & Central Secretariat Among 16 Metro Stations Closed In Delhi

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 11:52 AM (IST)

As many as 16 metro stations in Central Delhi have been closed till further notice due to security reasons. The interchange facility, however, is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) post on social media, the following 16 metro stations have been closed till further notice.

1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5. Barakhambha Road
6. Supreme Court
7. Seva Teerth
8. Janpath
9. Mandi House
10. Central Secretariat
11. ITO
12. Delhi Gate
13. Indraprastha
14. Khan Market
15. Jor Bagh
16. Shivaji Stadium

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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