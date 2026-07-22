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English NewsNewsIndiaChaos Rocks Bengal Assembly; Kunal Ghosh Marshalled Out After Clash With TMC MLA Akhruzzaman

Chaos Rocks Bengal Assembly; Kunal Ghosh Marshalled Out After Clash With TMC MLA Akhruzzaman

High drama unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly as Kunal Ghosh was marshalled out following a heated clash with TMC MLA Sheikh Akhruzzaman.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MLA clashed with chief whip over speaking time.
  • Dispute intensified; Speaker ordered marshals to remove Ghosh.
  • Marshals removed Ghosh; Chief Minister condemned his conduct.

Unprecedented scenes unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday after a heated confrontation between Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh and the party's chief whip, Sheikh Akhruzzaman, escalated into chaos, forcing the Speaker to order marshals to remove Ghosh from the House. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over speaking time during a discussion on the Home Affairs departments. The incident disrupted Assembly proceedings and drew strong criticism from the state's leadership.

Dispute Over Speaking Opportunity Sparks Uproar

According to proceedings in the Assembly, Kunal Ghosh was scheduled to participate in the discussion on the Home Affairs departments. However, as Sheikh Akhruzzaman rose to address the House, Ghosh left his seat and stood near the chief whip's microphone.

Ghosh alleged that his name had been deliberately omitted from the list of speakers, triggering a sharp verbal exchange between the two Trinamool leaders. The disagreement quickly intensified, leading to disorder inside the Assembly. The confrontation reportedly escalated to the point where pushing, pulling and attempts to physically restrain each other created an unprecedented situation on the Assembly floor.

ALSO READ: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Suspended For Rest Of Monsoon Session Over Remarks Against Women MPs

Speaker Orders Marshals To Remove Kunal Ghosh

As repeated appeals for order failed to calm the situation, Speaker Rathindranath Basu intervened and repeatedly instructed Ghosh to return to his seat.

According to Assembly proceedings, the Speaker repeatedly said, "Kunal Babu, sit in your seat."

When Ghosh allegedly continued disrupting the proceedings and obstructing Akhruzzaman while he was speaking, the Speaker directed that he be removed from the House for breaching discipline.

Minister Shankar Ghosh reportedly attempted to defuse the situation before the Speaker ordered the marshals to escort Ghosh out of the Assembly chamber. Marshals subsequently removed him from the House as proceedings resumed.

Chief Minister Condemns Conduct

The dramatic scenes prompted strong reactions within the Assembly. The Chief Minister described the developments as virtually unprecedented in the history of the House.

After Ghosh was removed, the Chief Minister criticised his conduct, calling it "impolite" and "unparliamentary." He said such behaviour was unacceptable in a democratic institution like the Assembly and strongly condemned the incident.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the confrontation in the West Bengal Assembly?

The confrontation stemmed from a dispute over speaking time during a discussion on the Home and Hill Affairs departments. Kunal Ghosh alleged his name was deliberately omitted from the list of speakers.

Who were the main individuals involved in the incident?

The confrontation involved Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh and the party's chief whip, Sheikh Akhruzzaman. Speaker Rathindranath Basu also intervened.

What action was taken against Kunal Ghosh?

Speaker Rathindranath Basu repeatedly appealed for order before instructing marshals to remove Kunal Ghosh from the House for breaching discipline.

How did the Chief Minister react to the incident?

The Chief Minister condemned Kunal Ghosh's conduct as

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Bengal Politics Kunal Ghosh West Bengal Assembly .TMC Sheikh Akhruzzaman
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