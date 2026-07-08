On Cam: Shiv Sena Corporator Assaults Woman Doctor, Hospital Staff; FIR Filed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Medical bodies condemn increasing violence against healthcare workers.

A violent incident inside KDMC Hospital in Dombivli, Thane, has triggered widespread condemnation after CCTV footage captured a local corporator allegedly assaulting a woman doctor and several hospital employees. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and a group of supporters attacking medical staff inside a hospital room, with the confrontation continuing for more than three minutes.

The incident has sparked protests from hospital employees and renewed concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals while on duty.

CCTV Captures Assault Inside Hospital

The CCTV video purportedly shows Mhatre and his supporters punching and slapping doctors and hospital staff during the altercation. Amid the chaos, a woman doctor is seen attempting to use her mobile phone, apparently to seek assistance or document the incident.

As she tried to shield herself, some of the men allegedly attempted to snatch the phone from her. She then moved behind a desk, but the corporator allegedly struck her from behind with enough force to knock the device from her hand. The footage further shows him turning towards other hospital employees and continuing the assault.

The video has since circulated widely online, drawing sharp criticism from medical professionals and the public.



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FIR Registered Against Corporator

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinay Goyal confirmed that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against Ramesh Mhatre.

According to the commissioner, the case relates to the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff while they were carrying out their official duties inside the medical facility.

DOCTORS, NURSES HALT ROUTINE SERVICES AT DOMBIVLI HOSPITAL AFTER SHIV SENA CORPORATOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTS STAFF



Routine services at KDMC-run Shastrinagar Hospital were suspended Tuesday after staff protested an alleged assault by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre on nurses, a… pic.twitter.com/W33j4Rme2v — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 7, 2026

NICU Bed Shortage Triggered Confrontation

Hospital authorities said the dispute began after doctors informed the family of a pregnant woman that her newborn might require admission to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

As all NICU beds were occupied, the medical team advised that the patient be shifted to another hospital capable of providing the required care. The recommendation reportedly angered Mhatre and his supporters, culminating in the alleged attack on healthcare workers.

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Doctors Demand Strict Action

Following the incident, doctors and hospital employees assembled on the hospital premises to protest against the assault. They demanded stringent action against the corporator from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and said violence against healthcare workers must not be tolerated.

The United Doctors Front also condemned the attack, saying assaults on doctors and medical staff are no longer isolated incidents but are occurring with increasing frequency. The organisation said the episode reflects the growing vulnerability of healthcare professionals, who continue to face escalating risks while performing their duties.