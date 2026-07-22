Delhi HC Issues Notice To Police On PILs Over Lathicharge, Seeks Reply In Four Weeks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court ordered police to preserve protest footage.

Petitioners alleged police used excessive force on peaceful protesters.

They sought FIRs against officers and independent judicial inquiry.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to preserve body camera and CCTV footage while hearing public interest litigations (PILs) related to the police lathicharge on protesters during the Parliament march on July 20 and the forcible removal of Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar on July 18.

The High Court had earlier issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response within four weeks. The petitioners will be allowed to file their rejoinder within four weeks after the police files its reply. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on September 11.

Bench Hears The Matter

The petitions were heard by a Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

During the hearing, counsel N. Hariharan apprised the court of the events surrounding the protest.

Petitioners Allege Peaceful Protest Was Met With Lathicharge

Senior advocate Vikas Singh submitted that a large number of students and doctors had participated in the protest and alleged that the police resorted to lathicharge.

"There are several videos showing that students were lathi-charged," he told the court.

Hariharan argued that the protest had been peaceful and claimed that no warning was issued before the police action.

"The protest was proceeding peacefully. No warning was given. The police resorted to lathicharge. Such an incident did not happen even during colonial times," he submitted.

He further told the court that when the protest began, a group of students was peacefully demonstrating at Jantar Mantar in exercise of their constitutional rights.

He argued that any action by the State must be tested on the touchstone of arbitrariness under Article 14 of the Constitution.

"This is a situation where brutality has been used on the largest scale. I am not saying the State did not have the power to regulate movement or direct the protest," Hariharan submitted.

'No Violence Till July 20,' Court Told

Vikas Singh argued that the protesters had been gathering at the site for nearly 20 days and that Sonam Wangchuk had already announced that they would march towards Parliament on July 20.

"Everyone knew this. There was no violence till July 20," he said.

He further submitted that the gathering itself was attacked.

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"Every family had sons and daughters there. Advocate Sanjay Hegde's son was also present. There were children from all walks of life. Doctors and paramedical staff were also there," Singh said.

According to Singh, there had been no allegation so far that those assembled had resorted to violence.

Allegations Over Use Of Force

Singh also alleged that videos showed people in plain clothes carrying lathis and attacking protesters alongside the police.

Hariharan further alleged that some lathis used during the action had nails attached to them and claimed that children were beaten with them. He also alleged that pellets were used and that electric batons were used to administer electric shocks to students.

He further alleged that female students were subjected to molestation and argued that action should be taken against the officers responsible.

Demand For FIR, Judicial Probe

Hariharan urged the court to direct the registration of FIRs against at least those police personnel who could be identified.

"All of this is on video. The entire incident should be investigated. More than 90 students have been injured, and the number of injured is increasing," he submitted.

He also sought directions on the code of conduct to be followed by law enforcement agencies in such situations.

The petitioners further sought preservation of CCTV footage, videos, police directions relating to the use of force, tear gas and lathis, stating that they were also seeking a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Excessive Force Alleged

Advocate Gopal Shankar Narayan argued that the police had used excessive force against the protesters.

He submitted that only one water cannon was present at the site, but despite that, tear gas shells and canisters were fired at the protesters.

It was also alleged that tear gas was used against women, mothers and other female family members of the protesters.

The petitioners submitted that several protesters, along with personnel from the Delhi Police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other security agencies, were injured during the incident.

They further alleged that some police personnel carried lathis fitted with nails and argued that the use of force was unjustified.

After reviewing around 110 videos related to the incident, the petitioners alleged that the police action reflected excessive aggression and indiscipline, and argued that judicial intervention was necessary to prevent arbitrary use of force by law enforcement agencies.

They sought registration of FIRs against the concerned police officials, initiation of departmental disciplinary proceedings and an independent judicial inquiry into the incident.

Exam Paper Leak Issue Raised

Vikas Singh also referred to examination paper leaks during his submissions.

"People mortgage their land and jewellery to educate their children, and when examinations are held, the papers get leaked. Around 20 examination papers have been leaked in seven years. Notice should be issued. A response should be sought," he submitted.

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