Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Das rejected private talks, insisting on public discussions.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist and NEET-UG protest leader Saurav Das on Wednesday laid down three fresh conditions for any dialogue with the Centre, saying the government must first demonstrate a genuine willingness to address the protesters' demands. As the standoff over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak entered another day, Das made it clear that the agitation would continue unless the government agreed to discuss the issues seriously. He also rejected the offer of holding talks at a private residence, insisting that any meaningful engagement should take place in a public setting close to the protest site.

Three Demands First

Speaking to reporters at Jantar Mantar, Das said the protesters would not participate in what he described as "useless talks" and outlined three non-negotiable demands.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says, "We have given them (government) two options. We told them that it can either come to Jantar Mantar, or we can meet at a neutral venue near Jantar Mantar... They reached out to us on the 20th as well. Contrary to the narrative they… pic.twitter.com/L2Jcm2JhzI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2026

These include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, and the withdrawal of all FIRs registered against peaceful protesters. He also sought a sovereign guarantee from the government that no further cases would be filed against those participating peacefully in the ongoing agitation.

According to Das, thousands of protesters remain at the demonstration site, making it essential that any discussions produce meaningful outcomes rather than symbolic gestures.

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Public Dialogue, Peaceful Protest

Das also turned down the government's invitation to meet at BJP leader JP Nadda's residence, arguing that an issue affecting students across the country should be discussed in the "people's court" at Jantar Mantar.

While rejecting the private meeting, he said the protesters had suggested a neutral venue near the protest site if security concerns prevented ministers from visiting Jantar Mantar. He added that they were still awaiting the government's response.

Amid reports of stone-pelting, Das appealed to demonstrators to maintain peace, saying violence would only shift attention away from the movement's core demands. Stressing that the protest was guided by Gandhian principles, he urged participants to avoid confrontation with the police.

Das also called on the police to publicly disclose the number of people detained, those currently in custody and anyone injured during the demonstrations, saying accurate information was essential for transparency.

Also Read: Will Fresh Centre-CJP Talks Break The Deadlock? CJP Wants A Public Meeting, Hurdles Remain