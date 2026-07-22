Bihar Police Fire Tear Gas, Use Water Cannon To Stop NEET Protest March In Patna

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar Police used tear gas, water cannon on student protesters.

AISA-led march demanded Pradhan's resignation over the NEET leak.

Protesters additionally sought Amit Shah's resignation for protest suppression.

Ongoing Jantar Mantar protests continued concerning alleged examination irregularities.

Patna, Jul 22 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells, used water cannon and baton-charged to thwart a ‘Lok Bhavan march’ of student leaders here, who were demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak.

The protesters had gathered under the banner of the All India Students' Association (AISA), an affiliate of the CPI(ML) Liberation, and they faced the police action near Gandhi Maidan, about three km away from the Governor's residence.

CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Sourav, who is a former AISA national general secretary, was leading the procession.

"We are on the streets to bring the Modi government back to its senses. Our demand is that in the wake of the brutal suppression of the Jantar Mantar protests, not only Pradhan, but also Union Home Minister Amit Shah tender his resignation as the Delhi Police had acted upon his instructions," he told PTI Videos.

Police could not immediately confirm the number of people detained in connection with the protests here.

Protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)