The Bihar Police fired tear gas shells, used water cannon, and baton-charged student leaders during their 'Lok Bhavan march' in Patna.
Bihar Police Fire Tear Gas, Use Water Cannon To Stop NEET Protest March In Patna
Bihar Police on Wednesday used tear gas shells, water cannon and baton charges to stop a "Lok Bhavan march" by student protesters in Patna demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
- Bihar Police used tear gas, water cannon on student protesters.
- AISA-led march demanded Pradhan's resignation over the NEET leak.
- Protesters additionally sought Amit Shah's resignation for protest suppression.
- Ongoing Jantar Mantar protests continued concerning alleged examination irregularities.
Patna, Jul 22 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells, used water cannon and baton-charged to thwart a ‘Lok Bhavan march’ of student leaders here, who were demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak.
The protesters had gathered under the banner of the All India Students' Association (AISA), an affiliate of the CPI(ML) Liberation, and they faced the police action near Gandhi Maidan, about three km away from the Governor's residence.
CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Sourav, who is a former AISA national general secretary, was leading the procession.
"We are on the streets to bring the Modi government back to its senses. Our demand is that in the wake of the brutal suppression of the Jantar Mantar protests, not only Pradhan, but also Union Home Minister Amit Shah tender his resignation as the Delhi Police had acted upon his instructions," he told PTI Videos.
Police could not immediately confirm the number of people detained in connection with the protests here.
Protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What action did the Bihar Police take against student protesters in Patna?
Why were student leaders protesting in Patna?
Student leaders were protesting to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
Which organization led the student protest in Patna?
The protest was led by the All India Students' Association (AISA), an affiliate of the CPI(ML) Liberation. CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Sourav led the procession.
Where did the police action against the protesters take place in Patna?
The police action occurred near Gandhi Maidan in Patna, during the students' 'Lok Bhavan march'. This location is about three km from the Governor's residence.