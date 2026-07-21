UP Govt Launches Rs 352 Crore Projects In Bahraich; Opposition Faces Fresh Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adityanath accused opponents of neglecting local hero Suheldev.

He inaugurated projects, built Suheldev memorial, transforming Bahraich.

Bahraich transformed into inspirational district, securing major infrastructure funding.

Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress of glorifying foreign invaders and neglecting local heroes such as Maharaja Suheldev, asserting that his government restored the state's historical legacy.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 70 development projects worth over Rs 352 crore in Mahsi and Nanpara tehsils of Bahraich district.

Adityanath said that the SP and Congress governments never gave Maharaja Suheldev the recognition he deserved.

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"The first honour in Independent India should have been given to Maharaja Suheldev, but neither the Congress nor the Samajwadi Party did so. Instead of organising fairs in his memory, they started organising fairs in the name of Ghazi Miyan, the foreign invader Salar Masud Ghazi, who had come to plunder Bahraich and Maa Bageshwari Dham," the chief minister alleged.

Adityanath said that after the BJP came to power, it made clear that "in the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India, no memorial to any foreign invader will be accepted and no fair or event will be organised in their name." He thanked the people of Bahraich for ensuring that fairs held to hail Ghazi had stopped.

The chief minister said the BJP government built a grand memorial to Maharaja Suheldev at the place where, according to him, the ruler defeated Salar Masud Ghazi.

"History records that Maharaja Suheldev not only defeated Ghazi but inflicted upon him such a death that it is regarded as among the worst in Islam. By doing so, he upheld the honour of Bharat," Adityanath said.

He said that while previous governments were busy constructing boundary walls around graveyards and organising fairs in the name of Ghazi Miyan, the BJP honoured "Bharat Mata's immortal hero" by building the memorial.

Adityanath said the work that should have been completed soon after Independence was accomplished only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office and the BJP's "double-engine" government came to power.

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The chief minister said Bahraich had transformed from an "aspirational district" into an "inspirational district" over the past nine years, the period of his stewardship of the state.

"Nine years ago, Bahraich was counted among the country's most backward districts. Land mafia, sand mafia and forest mafia dominated the district while illegal and immoral activities flourished under political patronage. The district earned a bad name and its people suffered economically," he said.

Adityanath said Bahraich today represented one of the brightest examples of a "Developed India" because of its fertile land and rich natural resources, and the district that was once among the country's 100 most backward listed by the NITI Aayog is seeing better days.

The chief minister alleged that development was never a priority for the SP and the Congress.

"For them, only the development of one family, one dynasty and themselves mattered," he said.

Without naming them, he also accused SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav of being unserious about governing the state.

"Before 2017, 'Babua' would wake up only around noon and get ready by 2 pm. By the time 'chachu' tried to explain matters to him, he hardly understood what was happening. By evening, he would head to the gym and later hold gatherings where plans for the state's ruin were made," he said.

The chief minister alleged that during the SP regime there was no development, law and order collapsed, farmers were forced to commit suicide, women and traders felt unsafe, and government funds were siphoned off by members of the "Saifai family." "Today, the benefits of government schemes are reaching crores of people because the intention of the government is honest," he said.

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The chief minister said projects worth over Rs 352 crore launched on Tuesday would further strengthen infrastructure in Bahraich.

He said the Centre has approved an access-controlled road from Barabanki to Bahraich at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore, while 22 flood protection projects worth Rs 115 crore have also been sanctioned for rivers passing through the district.

Adityanath said a major industrial logistics corridor is also being planned at the Rupaidiha border with Nepal, which, along with the proposed Gorakhpur-Shamli economic corridor passing through Bahraich, would transform the district into a major investment hub.

He said the NITI Aayog has also approved Rs 30 crore for Bahraich's development.

Adityanath also appealed to people, particularly in monsoon season, to remain alert to the threat of human-wildlife conflict in areas around Katarniaghat and adjoining regions.

"Our government has eliminated the menace of mosquitoes and mafias, but I appeal to all of you to remain cautious as the threat from wild animals still exists. At times, crocodiles, hyenas, leopards and even tigers cause loss of human lives in and around the Katarniaghat region. Vigilance and precaution are essential," he said.

"Wildlife should not be impacted, but human life should also be saved," he stressed.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)