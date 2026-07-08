Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India confronts simultaneous climate emergencies, with varied regional monsoon impacts.

Extreme weather causes floods, landslides, urban disruption, and fatalities.

Climate change and governance failures worsen India's extreme rain.

Effective year-round planning and infrastructure crucial for monsoon resilience.

How can India record one of its driest Junes in more than a century and then watch entire cities drown barely a week later?

How can Mumbai lose lives to relentless rain, Pune battle landslides, while Delhi still waits for a meaningful spell of monsoon showers?

The answer is that India is no longer confronting a single monsoon season. It is confronting multiple climate emergencies unfolding simultaneously. And each year, they expose the same uncomfortable truth: India continues to prepare for rain as an annual event, not as a system that demands year-round planning.

One Country, Many Monsoons

Mumbai is once again under siege. Pune is struggling to cope. The Western Ghats are witnessing landslides. Parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh are dealing with flooding, blocked highways and collapsing slopes.

Delhi-NCR, meanwhile, is enduring a different kind of monsoon misery. There has been too little rain to cool the capital, yet enough moisture in the air to push humidity to punishing levels. Residents are experiencing Chennai-like humidity without Chennai's rainfall.

This is the Indian monsoon in 2026. It is no longer one weather season moving uniformly across the country. It is several crises unfolding at once.

The Human Cost Of Extreme Weather

The consequences are already visible. At least 13 people have died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra. In Mumbai's eastern suburbs, six people, including five children, were killed after rain-triggered building collapses.

Schools and colleges have been shut. Waterlogged railway tracks disrupted train services. Flight operations were delayed and cancelled. Once again, India's financial capital has become a familiar image of submerged roads, stalled transport and urban paralysis.

Pune has also endured an intense spell, receiving nearly 265 millimetres of rain in just six days. Five people have died in rain-related incidents over two days. Educational institutions were closed, while landslides disrupted nearby areas. The newly built Connecting Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway remained shut for nearly 18 hours after a landslide.

Climate Change Is Rewriting The Monsoon

Elsewhere, the disruption has been equally severe. In Jammu and Kashmir, a landslide near the Kwar hydroelectric project buried vehicles and blocked the Doda-Kishtwar highway. In Raigad district, floodwaters stranded trekkers and tourists.

These are no longer isolated weather-related inconveniences. They reflect the growing collision between ageing infrastructure and a changing climate.

The contradiction becomes even more striking when viewed against the broader monsoon picture. June 2026 was India's fifth-driest June since records began in 1901, with rainfall nearly 40 per cent below normal. July is also forecast to receive below-normal rainfall.

Less Rain Overall, But More Rain All At Once

How can a country experience a rainfall deficit while simultaneously battling floods?

The answer lies in the changing behaviour of the monsoon. Rain is no longer arriving steadily across the season. Instead, it is increasingly concentrated into short, intense bursts separated by prolonged dry spells.

A weak monsoon no longer necessarily means less flooding. It often means one region waits desperately for rain while another receives several days' worth within a few hours. That is the new arithmetic of India's monsoon: less reliable rainfall overall, but far more extreme rainfall events.

Scientific research has warned of this shift for years. A major study found that widespread extreme rainfall events across central India tripled between 1950 and 2015, even as average monsoon rainfall declined.

In simple terms, the bucket may collect less water over an entire season. But when it does rain, someone is pouring the water into it all at once.

Climate Explains The Rain. Governance Explains The Floods

Climate change, however, is only half the story.

The other half is governance.

Rain falls from the sky. Floods are often manufactured on the ground.

Mumbai floods because drainage systems remain inadequate, wetlands continue to disappear, mangroves shrink, floodplains are built over, garbage blocks natural water channels and concrete spreads faster than drainage infrastructure can keep pace.

Every year, civic bodies carry out pre-monsoon tree pruning to reduce the risk of falling branches. Yet trimming branches cannot compensate for years of excavation and construction that weaken tree roots and destabilise the soil around them.

Similarly, shutting schools, asking people to work from home or issuing advisories may reduce immediate exposure. They do not fix roads that collapse, drains that overflow or slopes that fail every monsoon.

Pune illustrates the same pattern. Streams become housing plots. Natural drainage channels become dumping grounds. Floodplains turn into parking areas. Then, when heavy rain arrives, water simply reclaims the routes that cities erased — and the resulting disaster is described as natural.

India Must Stop Treating Monsoon As A Surprise

Delhi's immediate forecast includes light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. But the capital's problem extends beyond rainfall totals. Humidity has pushed the "feels-like" temperature close to 50 degrees Celsius in parts of the city, leaving residents trapped between oppressive heat and insufficient rain.

India does not need to defeat the monsoon. It needs to stop being surprised by it.

Every city should have publicly accessible flood-risk maps. Drainage systems should be audited before the monsoon, not after flooding begins. Vulnerable roads should have automatic closure protocols. Construction on floodplains must end. Hillside safety assessments should be completed before new expressways open. Most importantly, weather alerts should tell people not only that rain is coming but also where the danger lies and what action they should take.

An alert has little value if a city has no plan for responding to it.

Every year, Indians complain when the monsoon arrives late. Then they complain again when it arrives with force. But the monsoon is not failing India.

India is failing to build for the monsoon it already has.