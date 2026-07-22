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English NewsNews'Education System Is Rigged': Rahul Sets Three Demands Before Centre Over NEET Row

'Education System Is Rigged': Rahul Sets Three Demands Before Centre Over NEET Row

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 04:43 PM (IST)

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday laid down three demands before the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy. He sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against those responsible for the alleged crackdown on protesting students, and an expression of regret from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Questioning the government's handling of the protests, Rahul Gandhi said students were being met with security forces despite protesting peacefully for a fair education system. He added that students were under immense stress and alleged that several had died by suicide amid the controversy

Before You Go

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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