'Education System Is Rigged': Rahul Sets Three Demands Before Centre Over NEET Row

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday laid down three demands before the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy. He sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against those responsible for the alleged crackdown on protesting students, and an expression of regret from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Questioning the government's handling of the protests, Rahul Gandhi said students were being met with security forces despite protesting peacefully for a fair education system. He added that students were under immense stress and alleged that several had died by suicide amid the controversy