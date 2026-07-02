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English NewsCitiesBengaluru Daycare Horror: Toddlers Kept In Washing Machine, Water Sprayed Into Mouth At Capegemini Campus

Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Toddlers Kept In Washing Machine, Water Sprayed Into Mouth At Capegemini Campus

Police said children aged between two and three years were allegedly made to sit inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine, sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray, and locked in bathrooms to stop them from crying.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 07:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five caregivers booked for alleged toddler abuse at Capgemini daycare.
  • Children were forced into machines, sprayed with water, and locked in bathrooms.
  • Police initiated probe after viral videos surfaced, sparking public outrage.
  • Capgemini temporarily closed daycare, cooperating with authorities during investigation.

Five women caregivers have been booked after toddlers were allegedly subjected to shocking abuse at a daycare centre operating inside Capgemini's HAL campus in Bengaluru, police said.

According to investigators, children aged between two and three years were allegedly forced to sit inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine, sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray, and locked inside bathrooms as punishment when they cried.

The alleged abuse came to light after videos purportedly showing the incidents surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage and prompting police action.

Viral Videos Trigger Police Probe

Police have registered a case against the five caregivers following the emergence of the videos. A separate complaint has also been filed before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, according to NDTV. 

"The toddlers were made to sit in washing machines, water was sprayed into their mouths and they were locked inside bathrooms to silence them when they cried," a police official said.

The videos have sparked public anger, with many demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged abuse.

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Parents Raise Concerns Over Child Safety

The incident has left parents shaken, particularly those who entrusted the daycare with the care of their children while working at the IT company's Bengaluru campus.

The allegations have also raised serious questions about the safety standards and oversight of childcare facilities operating within corporate campuses.

The case has intensified concerns over monitoring mechanisms at workplace daycare centres and the protection of young children in such facilities.

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Capgemini Temporarily Shuts Daycare

Responding to the allegations, Capgemini said the safety and well-being of its employees and their families remain its highest priority.

In a statement, the company said, "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts."

The company added that, as a precautionary measure, it has temporarily closed its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru while the investigation is underway.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What alleged abuse occurred at the Capgemini daycare?

Toddlers were allegedly forced to sit inside washing machine drums, sprayed with water, and locked in bathrooms as punishment. These incidents involved children aged two to three years old.

How did the alleged abuse come to light?

The alleged abuse came to light after videos purportedly showing the incidents surfaced on social media. This triggered widespread outrage and prompted police action.

Who has been booked in connection with the daycare abuse?

Five women caregivers have been booked by the police following the emergence of the videos. A complaint has also been filed before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

What action has Capgemini taken regarding the daycare facility?

Capgemini has temporarily closed its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure. The company stated it is cooperating fully with relevant authorities during the investigation.

What concerns have arisen due to this incident?

The incident has raised serious questions about safety standards and oversight of childcare facilities within corporate campuses. It has intensified concerns over monitoring mechanisms at workplace daycare centers.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 07:33 AM (IST)
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Bengaluru News Capegemini Daycare
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