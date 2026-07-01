'Not In Our Hands': Maharashtra Minister On Boy's Death After Tree Collapses On School Bus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An 11-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree on a school bus.

Minister defended preparedness, promised Assembly statement and preventive instructions.

He later called tree falls unpredictable, beyond human control.

A day after an 11-year-old boy was killed when a roadside tree crashed onto his school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area, Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat defended the government's preparedness while responding to criticism over the tragedy.

The Shiv Sena leader told NDTV that the state government would issue a statement on the incident in the Assembly and assured that civic authorities had been instructed to take steps to prevent similar accidents.

"Everyone is aware of what happened yesterday. The government will make a statement in the House today, and directions have been given to the municipal corporation to ensure such incidents are not repeated," Shirsat said.

However, when questioned about the opposition's allegations that the government's claims of completing pre-monsoon safety measures had been exposed by the incident, the minister struck a different tone.

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"Ek aadha pedh girna, bijli girna, ye aadmi ke haath mein nahi hai. Ab yeh pedh girne waala hai, ab yeh thode hi na pata rehta hai," he said, adding that events such as trees falling or lightning strikes are beyond human control and cannot always be predicted.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a nearly 70-year-old roadside tree was uprooted and fell on a school bus operated by Make Force, which was carrying students of Universal High School through the Chembur area. The crash claimed the life of 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav. Five other students were rescued from the bus, including one boy who suffered critical injuries, while four others sustained minor injuries. All the injured children were rushed to Zen Hospital for medical treatment.