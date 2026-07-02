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English NewsCitiesManali: Tourist Killed After Car Crashes Near Atal Tunnel, Lands On Concrete Pillars

Manali: Tourist Killed After Car Crashes Near Atal Tunnel, Lands On Concrete Pillars

The injured include Aditya from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajendra and Siddharth, the driver of the vehicle, both from Sikar.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Edited By: Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 06:19 AM (IST)

A 34-year-old tourist was killed and three others were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near the north portal of the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Kailash, a resident of Sikar in Rajasthan. The injured include Aditya from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajendra and Siddharth, the driver of the vehicle, both from Sikar.

Group Was Going To Lahaul

According to the police, the group was travelling from Manali to Lahaul on Tuesday night when the accident took place.

The mishap occurred around 10 pm, shortly after the vehicle emerged from the north portal of the Atal Tunnel. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver lost control of the vehicle, allegedly due to overspeeding, while negotiating a bend. The vehicle then crashed into an under-construction bridge over the Chandra River after veering off the road.

Sissu Station House Officer Mukesh Rathour said the injured have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment. The victim's body has been taken into police custody, and his family has been informed. It will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination is completed.

Police have advised tourists to avoid travelling through hilly areas at night and to refrain from overspeeding, particularly during the monsoon season when slippery roads and reduced visibility significantly increase the risk of accidents.

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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 06:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
HP Atal Tunnel HIMACHAL PRADESH Manali Accident
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