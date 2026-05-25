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HomeCities‘Post Picture Of Goat, Perform Sacrifice Online’: Maha Minister Nitesh Rane Sparks Row

‘Post Picture Of Goat, Perform Sacrifice Online’: Maha Minister Nitesh Rane Sparks Row

Maha minister Nitesh Rane sparked a row after suggesting people celebrate Bakra Eid “virtually” by posting a goat picture online.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 May 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister suggests virtual Bakra Eid sacrifice amid controversy.
  • Allegations of beef sale under goat meat guise raised.
  • AIMIM defends legal and constitutional festival observance.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane triggered a fresh political controversy on Monday after suggesting that Bakra Eid should be celebrated “virtually”. Referring to appeals made during Holi and Diwali celebrations, Rane said people should place a picture of a goat on a computer and “virtually” perform the sacrifice during Bakra Eid. The remarks came alongside his allegations that cow meat is sold in the name of goat meat during the festival. His comments drew a sharp response from AIMIM leaders, who accused him of targeting Muslims ahead of the festival.

‘Virtual’ Eid Remark

Addressing reporters, Rane said people are advised to celebrate Holi without wasting water and Diwali without bursting crackers for environmental reasons. “They should advise people to celebrate Bakra Eid by putting a picture of a goat on the computer and virtually showing it being sacrificed,” he said.

The BJP leader also claimed that in several places, beef is allegedly sold in the name of goat meat during Bakra Eid and warned of strict action against cow slaughter and cattle smuggling. Targeting AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, Rane said anyone casting a “dirty eye” on “gau mata” would land directly in jail.

Also Read: Kolkata Police Team Reaches TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

AIMIM Hits Back

Responding to the remarks, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan defended the celebration of Bakra Eid and said Muslims follow all legal and constitutional guidelines while observing the festival.

“Muslims have been celebrating Bakri Eid for years by following all laws and guidelines. Article 25 of the Constitution gives everyone the right to practise religion,” Pathan said in Mumbai. He questioned why the issue resurfaces ahead of every Bakra Eid and maintained that only legally permitted sacrifices are carried out.

Rane also attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of speaking in favour of Pakistan and calling him a “Pakistani agent” targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Exclusive | CPR, Panic And Chaos: Minutes After Anu Meena Was Found Hanging In Jaipur

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bakra Eid Breaking News Nitesh Rane ABP Live Bakra Eid 2026
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