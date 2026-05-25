Exclusive | CPR, Panic And Chaos: Minutes After Anu Meena Was Found Hanging In Jaipur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exclusive video shows neighbors reviving Anu Meena post-hanging.

Videos are crucial evidence in the suicide investigation.

In Anu Meena's suicide case, an exclusive video, accessed by ABP News, has surfaced, showing the moments immediately after the incident. Anu, who was allegedly distressed due to harassment by her executive engineer husband, was found hanging inside her room.

According to the video, neighbours rushed into the room after learning about the incident and brought her body down from the noose. The scarf used for hanging was removed from her neck, following which people attempted to revive her through CPR.

One man was seen pressing her chest in an effort to restore breathing, while another attempted mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. A third person present in the room reportedly recorded two videos of the incident.

Sources said the videos recently reached Anu Meena’s family and have now been included in the police investigation. At the time of the incident, Anu was reportedly wearing a T-shirt and pyjamas. Investigators are treating the videos as crucial evidence in the case.

Police Started Investigation

Meanwhile, police said the investigation is ongoing. ACP Aditya Kakde, who is leading the probe, stated that the house where Anu allegedly died by suicide was sealed after examination by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

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Statements of the victim’s family members have already been recorded, and notices have been issued to the accused. However, the notices are yet to be served as the accused are reportedly absconding.

Police said Anu’s post-mortem was conducted on April 7, and the preliminary report confirmed death due to hanging. At that time, no formal complaint had been filed by the family. The case was officially registered on May 15 after the family submitted a complaint.

Husband Involved In Illicit Affair

The family has also alleged that Anu’s husband, Hemant Meena, was involved in an illicit relationship, a claim that police said is being investigated.

According to officials, Hemant Meena and other accused persons remain absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them. Police said statements will be recorded once the accused are arrested, following which further legal action will be taken.

ACP Kakde also noted that the complaint in the case was filed by the family after a significant delay.

Husband Torture Her For Dowry

The family of Anu Meena has alleged that she was subjected to continuous harassment over dowry demands by her husband soon after their marriage.

According to Anu’s father, retired head constable Rohitash Meena, the marriage took place on July 25, 2015, around 11 years ago. He claimed that nearly Rs 60 lakh was spent on the wedding, including a Honda City car and Rs 5 lakh in cash given as dowry.

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The family alleged that within days of the marriage, Gautam Meena began pressuring Anu for more dowry and frequently assaulted her under the influence of alcohol.

Anu later gave birth to a son, Mahir, on July 8, 2016, and a daughter, Samaira, on January 21, 2018.

Family Alleges Physical Harassment

According to the family, the alleged abuse intensified over the years, with Gautam Meena reportedly subjecting Anu to both physical and mental harassment.

They claimed she was often beaten brutally, even in front of her children. In 2022, the family allegedly gave Gautam another Rs 20 lakh, hoping to resolve the disputes, but accused him of continuing to demand money.

A few years after the birth of the children, Gautam Meena was promoted and became an executive engineer, the family said.