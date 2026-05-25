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HomeNewsKolkata Police Team Reaches TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

Kolkata Police Team Reaches TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 May 2026 04:36 PM (IST)

A team of police reached the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday, triggering speculation over the purpose of the visit. While initial reports suggested the officials were from Kolkata Police, Lalbazar sources later clarified that they were not from the city police force. According to sources, the personnel may be linked to the Directorate of Security and could be collecting the MP’s security equipment, though there is no official confirmation yet.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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