Kolkata Police Team Reaches TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence
A team of police reached the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday, triggering speculation over the purpose of the visit. While initial reports suggested the officials were from Kolkata Police, Lalbazar sources later clarified that they were not from the city police force. According to sources, the personnel may be linked to the Directorate of Security and could be collecting the MP’s security equipment, though there is no official confirmation yet.
#WATCH | West Bengal | Kolkata police leave from the residence of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/pgasm6lCOw— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026