Explorer
EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted
Over 10.56 lakh names were deleted from Assam’s voter list after Special Revision ahead of Assembly polls in six months.
Over 10.56 lakh voter names have been removed from Assam’s electoral rolls following a Special Revision exercise, less than six months before the state heads to Assembly elections. According to the integrated draft rolls released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, Assam now has 2,51,09,754 registered voters, excluding 93,021 D-voters, or doubtful voters.
The ECI said 10,56,291 entries were deleted due to deaths, migration from registered addresses, or duplication in the rolls. Of these, 4,78,992 names were removed due to deaths, 5,23,680 voters were found to have shifted, and 53,619 demographically similar entries were flagged for correction.
Who Are D-Voters?
D-voters in Assam are individuals disenfranchised over alleged lack of valid citizenship documents. Identified by Foreigners Tribunals under the Foreigners Act, 1946, they are not issued voter identity cards. However, their personal details, name, age and photograph have been carried forward in the draft rolls without any changes.
The draft electoral rolls were published after a house-to-house verification exercise conducted between November 22 and December 20. The verification covered 61,03,103 households across the state. Voters can file claims and objections until January 22, while the final electoral rolls will be published on February 10, officials said.
The exercise involved 35 District Election Officers, 126 Electoral Registration Officers, 1,260 Assistant EROs, 29,656 Booth Level Officers and 2,578 BLO supervisors. Political parties deployed 61,533 Booth Level Agents to oversee the process.
While a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in 12 states and Union Territories where elections are due, Assam underwent a Special Revision ordered by the ECI.
Officials said the Special Revision lies between the annual summary revision and the more extensive SIR, and aims to create an error-free electoral roll by enrolling eligible voters, correcting clerical errors, removing deceased and shifted voters, and eliminating duplicate entries.
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
CWC Meet Flags G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh As Kharge Announces MGNREGA Agitation
India
Raghav Chadha Hosts Blinkit Delivery Partner For Lunch, Shares Gig Work Struggles. Video Goes Viral
Cities
Allu Arjun Among 23 Accused In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case
Cities
‘Truth Always Wins’: Amit Shah Recalls Guru Gobind Singh’s Sacrifice In Panchkula
Advertisement
Cities
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement