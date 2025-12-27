EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Over 10.56 lakh voter names have been removed from Assam’s electoral rolls following a Special Revision exercise, less than six months before the state heads to Assembly elections. According to the integrated draft rolls released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, Assam now has 2,51,09,754 registered voters, excluding 93,021 D-voters, or doubtful voters.

The ECI said 10,56,291 entries were deleted due to deaths, migration from registered addresses, or duplication in the rolls. Of these, 4,78,992 names were removed due to deaths, 5,23,680 voters were found to have shifted, and 53,619 demographically similar entries were flagged for correction.

Who Are D-Voters?

D-voters in Assam are individuals disenfranchised over alleged lack of valid citizenship documents. Identified by Foreigners Tribunals under the Foreigners Act, 1946, they are not issued voter identity cards. However, their personal details, name, age and photograph have been carried forward in the draft rolls without any changes.

The draft electoral rolls were published after a house-to-house verification exercise conducted between November 22 and December 20. The verification covered 61,03,103 households across the state. Voters can file claims and objections until January 22, while the final electoral rolls will be published on February 10, officials said.

Know How The Revision Worked

The exercise involved 35 District Election Officers, 126 Electoral Registration Officers, 1,260 Assistant EROs, 29,656 Booth Level Officers and 2,578 BLO supervisors. Political parties deployed 61,533 Booth Level Agents to oversee the process.

While a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in 12 states and Union Territories where elections are due, Assam underwent a Special Revision ordered by the ECI.

Citizenship Check Nears End Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had earlier said that citizenship verification in Assam is nearing completion under Supreme Court supervision, noting that the state has distinct provisions under the Citizenship Act.

Officials said the Special Revision lies between the annual summary revision and the more extensive SIR, and aims to create an error-free electoral roll by enrolling eligible voters, correcting clerical errors, removing deceased and shifted voters, and eliminating duplicate entries.