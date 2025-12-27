Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Truth Always Wins': Amit Shah Recalls Guru Gobind Singh's Sacrifice At Panchkula On Veer Bal Diwas

‘Truth Always Wins’: Amit Shah Recalls Guru Gobind Singh’s Sacrifice At Panchkula On Veer Bal Diwas

Amit Shah recalls Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s resolve after martyrdom of all four Sahibzadas, calling it history’s rarest sacrifice.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 06:56 PM (IST)
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah attended the state-level ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ programme in Panchkula, where he paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzadas.

Addressing the gathering, Shah offered an emotional tribute, recalling how the young Sahibzadas laid down their lives for the nation, religion, culture and faith without bowing to oppression. He said such unwavering courage and conviction at such a young age was extraordinary and deeply inspiring.

Amit Shah Talks About Values Of Gurus

“These children embodied the values of the Gurus. Their sacrifice teaches today’s youth, wherever they live, to uphold courage, compassion and righteousness,” Shah said. Home Minister also noted that history has rarely witnessed a sacrifice of this magnitude, where an entire family gave everything for dharma and the nation.

He recalled how Guru Gobind Singh Ji remained steadfast even after all four of his sons attained martyrdom, choosing resistance over submission and truth over tyranny.

“Despite losing his sons, two on the battlefield and two to brutal execution, Guru Gobind Singh Ji never bowed before injustice. Truth always prevails, and that is how the world came to know of this unparalleled sacrifice,” Shah said.

 

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Guru Gobind Singh Home Minister AMIT SHAH
