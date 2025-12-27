Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah attended the state-level ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ programme in Panchkula, where he paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzadas.

Addressing the gathering, Shah offered an emotional tribute, recalling how the young Sahibzadas laid down their lives for the nation, religion, culture and faith without bowing to oppression. He said such unwavering courage and conviction at such a young age was extraordinary and deeply inspiring.

Amit Shah Talks About Values Of Gurus

“These children embodied the values of the Gurus. Their sacrifice teaches today’s youth, wherever they live, to uphold courage, compassion and righteousness,” Shah said. Home Minister also noted that history has rarely witnessed a sacrifice of this magnitude, where an entire family gave everything for dharma and the nation.

He recalled how Guru Gobind Singh Ji remained steadfast even after all four of his sons attained martyrdom, choosing resistance over submission and truth over tyranny.

“Despite losing his sons, two on the battlefield and two to brutal execution, Guru Gobind Singh Ji never bowed before injustice. Truth always prevails, and that is how the world came to know of this unparalleled sacrifice,” Shah said.