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HomeCitiesFormer Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Sworn In As Delhi's New Lieutenant Governor

Former Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Sworn In As Delhi's New Lieutenant Governor

Sandhu, a 1988-batch IFS officer and former Indian ambassador to the US, unsuccesfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket from Amritsar constituency.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 02:25 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Taranjit Singh Sandhu was sworn in as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in a ceremony held at Lok Niwas on Wednesday.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sandhu in the ceremony attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other dignitaries.

His predecessor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Sandhu was one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on United States affairs. He served in the Indian Mission in Washington, D.C., multiple times.

He was India's ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024. The 63-year-old former diplomat had also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations from July 2005 to February 2009.

He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 on the BJP ticket from the Amritsar constituency in Punjab. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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