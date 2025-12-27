CWC Meet Flags G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh As Kharge Announces MGNREGA Agitation

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
G RAM G Bill, SIR Dominate First CWC Meet After Bihar Polls; Kharge Calls MGNREGA Protest

Congress warns Centre over repeal of MGNREGA, announces nationwide ‘MGNREGA Bachao Andolan’ from January 5, 2026.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Saturday to review key political and policy developments, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories, the situation in Bangladesh, and the newly enacted Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G Act), which has replaced the UPA-era MGNREGA.

The meeting, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was attended by senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and other top functionaries.

Kharge Talks About Public Anger

Briefing the media, Kharge said public anger was mounting over the scrapping of MGNREGA and warned that the Centre would face political consequences. He criticised the VB-G RAM G Act as a “one-sided decision” taken without consultations, claiming it would place an added financial burden on state governments.

Kharge announced that the party would launch a nationwide protest against the move. “The CWC has resolved to begin the MGNREGA Bachao Andolan from January 5, 2026,” he said.

Congress Will Oppose All Attempt Of History Removal

Accusing the government of diluting workers’ rights, Kharge said the Congress would oppose any attempt to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy from MGNREGA. He added that the party would mobilise support across villages under the slogans “Jai Samvidhan” and “Jai Hind”.

The VB-G RAM G Act was passed during Parliament’s winter session and has received assent from President Droupadi Murmu.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Centre MGNREGA CONGRESS
