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HomeCitiesWho Is Harish Rana? Delhi Man Granted Right To Die By Supreme Court In Landmark Judgment

Who Is Harish Rana? Delhi Man Granted Right To Die By Supreme Court In Landmark Judgment

Rana, paralysed and dependent on medical equipment, showed no improvement in 13 years. Passive euthanasia, unlike active euthanasia, is legal in India.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday permitted 32-year-old Harish Rana to undergo passive euthanasia, allowing the withdrawal of life-support measures after more than a decade in a vegetative state.

A bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K.V. Viswanathan directed All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi to immediately admit Rana and initiate the medical process required to withdraw life support.

Who is Harish Rana?

Harish Rana, originally from Ghaziabad, was a student at Panjab University in 2013 when a tragic accident changed his life.

According to court records, Rana fell from the fourth floor of a paying guest hostel, suffering a severe brain injury. Doctors placed him on life support following the incident, and he has remained bedridden ever since.

13 Years In A Vegetative State

After the accident, Rana slipped into a permanent vegetative state. For the past 13 years, he has lived with 100% disability and quadriplegia, paralysis affecting all four limbs.

He has relied on a tracheostomy tube to breathe and a gastrojejunostomy tube for nutrition. His daily survival has depended entirely on medical equipment and constant care.

Medical reports presented to the court stated there had been no improvement in his condition during the entire period, with doctors indicating no realistic prospect of recovery.

Court Stresses Dignity In Life And Death

In its judgment, the Supreme Court emphasised that human dignity must remain central to decisions concerning life and death.

The bench observed that when a person’s life is prolonged solely through artificial means with no hope of recovery, allowing them to die with dignity can be a humane choice.

The court noted that maintaining life indefinitely through mechanical support in such circumstances could conflict with the principle of dignity.

What Is Passive Euthanasia?

In legal terms, passive euthanasia refers to withdrawing or withholding medical treatments, medications, or life-support systems that are sustaining a patient’s life, allowing death to occur naturally.

This differs from active euthanasia, where death is intentionally caused through a drug or injection. Active euthanasia remains illegal in India.

Court’s Observation

While delivering the verdict, the court noted that Rana was once a promising young student in his early twenties. However, the devastating fall from the hostel’s fourth floor caused irreversible brain damage, leaving him in a vegetative state ever since.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Harish Rana and what happened to him?

Harish Rana is a 32-year-old man who suffered a severe brain injury after falling from the fourth floor of a hostel in 2013. This accident left him in a permanent vegetative state.

What is passive euthanasia?

Passive euthanasia involves withdrawing or withholding life-sustaining medical treatments, allowing a patient to die naturally. It is distinct from active euthanasia, which is illegal in India.

What did the Supreme Court decide regarding Harish Rana?

The Supreme Court permitted Harish Rana to undergo passive euthanasia, allowing the withdrawal of life-support measures. The court emphasized human dignity in life and death decisions.

What is Harish Rana's current medical condition?

Harish Rana has been in a vegetative state for 13 years with 100% disability and quadriplegia. He relies on a tracheostomy tube for breathing and a feeding tube for nutrition.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Euthanasia Harish Rana
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