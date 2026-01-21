Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAnother IIT Kanpur Student Dies By Suicide, Was Battling Depression

Another IIT Kanpur Student Dies By Suicide, Was Battling Depression

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal expressed condolences, saying the institute had lost a promising research scholar and extended support to the bereaved family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

A 25-year-old PhD scholar died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur on Tuesday after jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building on campus.

The deceased, Swaroop Ishwaram, a native of Rajasthan’s Churu district, was a research scholar in the Department of Earth Sciences. He lived on campus with his wife, Manju, and their two-year-old daughter.

PhD Scholar Was Battling Anxiety

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said Ishwaram had been battling anxiety and depression for a long time and had undergone counselling on multiple occasions. He was rushed to a private hospital on Tuesday afternoon but succumbed to his injuries later in the evening.

According to police, Ishwaram’s wife told investigators that he had been under severe stress in recent weeks due to his mental health condition. Police and forensic teams have collected evidence from the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. No suicide note was recovered. Manju is being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal expressed condolences, saying the institute had lost a promising research scholar and extended support to the bereaved family.

Second Suicide At IIT Kanpur In One Month

This is the second suicide reported at IIT Kanpur in less than a month. On December 29, another student from Rajasthan was found dead in his hostel room, leaving behind a brief note apologising to everyone. The institute has recorded at least nine student suicides over the past three years and more than 12 in the last five years, with officials noting that most cases did not involve suicide notes.

Meanwhile, the institute is set to respond to the Human Rights Commission on January 22 regarding student suicides. The commission had earlier clubbed the December case with a writ petition filed in 2024, and efforts are underway to include Ishwaram’s death in the same petition.

Related Video

Breaking News: Shocking Harassment of Shankaracharya’s Disciple at Magh Mela Sparks Outrage

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
IIT Kanpur IIT Kanpur Suicide
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
World
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shocking Harassment of Shankaracharya’s Disciple at Magh Mela Sparks Outrage
Breaking News: Noida Engineer Death Case: Eyewitness Changes Statement
Breaking News: Toxic Water Kills 25 Sheep in Greater Noida, Dozens Critical
Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget