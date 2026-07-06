'Phone Went Switched Off Minutes Later': Victim's Brother Claims In Delhi Murder Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family accuses in-laws of harassment, pressuring her to quit.

New Delhi: A 28-year-old newlywed woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances outside an NDMC residential building in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony, prompting police to arrest her husband and launch a dowry death probe. The woman, identified as Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured below the third floor of B-Block at Palika Kunj on July 4 and was later declared brought dead at AIIMS. While police said all aspects of the case are being verified, the victim’s family has alleged that the death was a pre-planned murder and not a case of suicide.

According to Delhi Police, Akriti was found injured after an alleged fall from the NDMC flats at Palika Kunj in the Lodhi Colony area. She had married on April 24 this year and was working as a sales executive in Chhatarpur.

Last Call To Mother, Phone Went Switched Off Minutes Later

According to the victim’s brother, Akriti had spoken to the family on the morning of the incident while leaving for work. He said she attended an office party in the afternoon and later called her mother at 6:18 pm, telling her that she had left from work, was on a bus and heading home. However, within 10 to 15 minutes of that call, her phone started showing switched off. The family then spent nearly one-and-a-half hours trying to trace her and contacted several of her friends. Later, between 9:30 pm and 10 pm, when they dialled her number again, the phone was answered by police personnel, who asked them to come to Lodhi Colony police station and informed them that Akriti had been admitted to hospital after allegedly jumping from the third floor.

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Family Aallegations

The family has rejected the suicide claim and levelled serious allegations against Akriti’s husband and in-laws. Her brother alleged that while the in-laws had agreed before marriage that she would continue working, they later began mentally harassing her and pressuring her to quit her job. He also accused them of abusing and physically assaulting her after marriage. The brother has directly blamed the in-laws for torturing and killing Akriti, saying the family suspects foul play behind her death. As the woman died within seven years of marriage, proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate was informed for mandatory inquest proceedings. Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined from all angles and the enquiry is in progress.

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